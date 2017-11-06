The songs that Dhinchak Pooja and Akash Dadlani make is not music: Shaan

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan who is known for his versatility as a singer has expressed his opinion about the current music scenario. The Tanha Dil singer, on one hand, praised a particular talent and on the other hand took a jab on the voices like Dhinchak Pooja.

Talking about the current music scene Shaan said, “There is a lot of talent in the current times, singers like Jonita Gandhi, Divya Kumar and many more young talents have great voices and they are taking the legacy ahead.”

He also spoke about the sensational Dhinchak Pooja and Akash Dadlani who have been part of the eleventh season of Bigg Boss. “The songs that Dhinchak Pooja and Akash Dadlani make is not music, it cannot be called music.”

Shaan will soon be seen judging the upcoming singing reality show The Voice Kids 2 on &TV along with composer Himesh Reshammiya, singer Papon and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo fame singer Palak Muchhal.