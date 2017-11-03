RadioandMusic
News |  03 Nov 2017

These tracks are a must hear this Guru Nanak Jayanti

MUMBAI: Guru Nanak Jayanti one of the sacred festivals in Sikhs falls on 4 November this year. On the day of the festive people go to Gurudwara sing their morning hymns and towards the latter part also attend a lot of kirtans and songs which are held in praise of Guru Nanak. We at Radioandmusic dedicate a few devotional songs in remembrance of Guru Nanak Gurpurab ji which you would want to hear.

Dhan Guru Nanak sung by Diljit Dosanjh

Baba Nanak sung by Diljit Dosanjh

Satnam Waheguru- Album by Diljit Dosanjh

Mere Sahib sung by Gippy Grewal and Sunidhi Chauhan

Ik Onkar, sung by Harshdeep Kaur, while Music is given by AR Rahman from the movie Rang De Basanti

T-Series released Sarbans Daaniyan Ve which is sung by Gurdaas Maan

Dhan Guru Nanak Sara Jag Tariya (Kirtan) sung by Bhai Gurdas Singh

Guru Nanak Amritwani sung by Gulshan Kaur

Dus Guruaan Di Baani sung by Amrita Virk

Chaupai Sahib Patshani Dasvin, one of the most powerful gurbani sung by Daler Mehndi

Tu Mera Rakha by Harjinder Singh

Mitre Pyaare Nu sung by Mohammed Rafi

Guru Nanak Jayanti Diljit Dosanjh Gippy Grewal Sunidhi Chauhan Amrita Virk Mohammed Rafi Daler Mehndi Harjinder Singh Bhai Gurdas Singh Ik Onkar Harshdeep Kaur Gulshan Kaur Sikh AR Rahman Rang De Basanti
