Have a song-filled weekend

MUMBAI: Songs are the best solution to any situation, be it a happy or a sad one. What can be better than listening to the latest songs which have entered the charts recently. So, we bring to you some of the best trending songs which will surely lighten up your weekend and make you go in the party zone.

Manva Likes To Fly- Tumhari Sulu

Singer - Shalmali Kholgade

Music - Tanishk Bagchi

Lyrics - Vayu

Music Label - T-Series

Bandh Khwabon Ki- Dil Jo Na Keh Saka

Singer- Shail Hada

Music Director - Shail-Pritish

Arrangement & Production - Shail-Pritish

Lyrics - A M turaz

Champa Chameli- Muzaffarnagar - The Burning Love

Music- Manoj Nayan

Singer- Ritu Pathak

Lyrics- Manoj Kumar Mandi

Music Label: T-Series

Ye Waqt Maut Ka Hai- The House Next Door

Singers - Sooraj Jagan, Shilpa Natarajan

Music - Girishh G

Lyrics - Vayu Shrivastava

Sajna Sohne Jiha- Firangi

Singer - Jyoti Nooran

Music - Jatinder Shah

Lyricist - Dr. Devendra Kafir

Aaj Likhenge Kal- Zee TV

Singer- Arijit Singh

Music- Vishal Bhardwaj

Lyricist- Srijan Shukla

Hey Girl - Aditya Narayan & Jyotica Tangri

Singers- Aditya Narayan & Jyotica Tangri

Composer- Arian Romal

Lyricist- Viruss

Jaha Tum Rahoge- Maheruh

Singer - Altamash Faridi

Music - Kalyan Bhardhan

Lyricist - Khamosh

Arrangers/Programmers - Ali Faishal

Teri Khair Mangdi- Aditi Banerjee

Singer- Aditi Banerjee

Music Producer- Gaurav, Pratham

Mix & Master- Himanshu Shirlekar