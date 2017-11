MUMBAI: Desi Music factory releases Suroor under Gaana originals. This track is sung by Neha Kakkar with Bilal Saeed who has not only composed the track but has also penned down the lyrics.

The entire video song is in a black and white format with a ‘suttle’ tune given to the track. Suroor is a romantic Punjabi track, which will definitely remind you of your loved one.

Click here to view the track: