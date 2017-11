MUMBAI: T-Series releases Champa Chameli from an upcoming film Muzaffarnagar -The Burning Love. The track is sung by Ritu Pathak, music is given by Manoj Nayan while lyrics are penned by Manoj Kumar Mandi.

Champa Chameli, an item number has got the elements that are bang on for a ‘good item number’.

Muzaffarnagar -The Burning Love is a Harish Kumar film starring Dev Sharma, Aishwarya Devan, Anil George, Mursaleenqureshi, Ekaansh Bhaardwaaj and others is set to release on 17 November.

Click here to view the track: