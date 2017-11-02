RadioandMusic
News |  02 Nov 2017 15:57

Lizaa Malik's next single to feature Manav Gohil

MUMBAI: Actress Lizaa Malik who is known for doing various ads on television will be releasing a party anthem for the upcoming festive season. The single's titled Baby Tera Fraud Romance. 

Manav Gohil who is known for shows like Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum and Tenali Rama will also feature in the song.

Talking about the song, excited Lizaa said, “I am very excited for this song. I have been lucky that audience has loved all my songs. It's great to be appreciated and loved for your work. I am looking forward to the release."

The song has been composed by Harry Anand and it will be released by Venus Worldwide Entertainment.

