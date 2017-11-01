Harry Styles pauses live show for fan

MUMBAI: Singer Harry Styles paused his live performance here to help a fan having a panic attack.



Styles performed on 29 October, reports dailymail.co.uk.



The 23-year-old was in the midst of a single when he noticed a concert-goer having trouble in the crowd.



A video shared on Twitter from the gig shows Styles clad in a blue floral suit asking for the crowd to quieten down and give the stricken fan some space. He points into the distance as security guards lift up the girl.



"Is everyone okay? You still with me? Do you want to help her up? If everyone could give a little bit of space. Just chill for one second, we'll get some people. Is she okay? Give her some space," Styles said.



The fan named Anna, who had the panic attack, later Tweeted about the incident.



"Harry Styles stopped his entire show because I got crushed and then watched me being pulled over the barrier. That was one of the most horrendous panic attacks I've ever had, like even the medics were terrified of the state I was in.



"Harry is so f*****g pure I can't believe it. I feel like f****** s**t but I'm so grateful to Harry for having such a pure heart and stopping the show to get security to help me," the fan wrote.

(Source: IANS)