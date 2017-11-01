George Michael's family says 'no' to tribute concert

MUMBAI: Late pop icon George Michael's family has blocked TV presenter Esther Rantzen from hosting a tribute concert for the singer.



At the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday, Rantzen said she had wanted to host a fundraising gig to celebrate Michael's music, but his family had ‘said no’ to the idea, reports mirror.co.uk



The event would have raised a lot of money for Rantzen's charity Childline, which Michael actively supported during his career.



"There will no longer be a tribute concert because his family said no. It was a real shame as I'd have loved to celebrate his music and give the fans a chance to say goodbye -- and it would have been to benefit his favourite charity, too," Rantzen said.



"Once the family says no, there's nothing we can do," she added.



She had been discussing the prospect of a tribute concert, held at the Royal Albert Hall, ever since the singer's death last year.

