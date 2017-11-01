Anish Sood to speak at Tokyo Dance Music event

MUMBAI: Music producer Anish Sood will be part of a panel discussion titled 'Bridging the Gap: the Electronic Dance Music scene in India and Japan' at the Tokyo Dance Music Event (TDME).

The event is scheduled to take place between 30 November and 2 December at Shibuya Hikarie Hall here. It will be organised by the TDME Planning Committee.

Sood along with sLick! event organizer Prateek Pandey will discuss the Indian dance music industry and the ways in which India and Japan can collaborate, create global superstar DJs, forthcoming trends to watch out for and more.

"India and Japan share a similar music consumption market in the sense that J-Pop and Bollywood draw the biggest numbers followed by English pop. It's interesting to see how electronic music has broken through this typecast in fast-growing markets like India and Japan," Sood said in a statement.

"Having said that, I believe electronic music is at a very crucial juncture of incorporating two contrasting elements - established and experimental. The future of electronic music is - hybrid and organic and this is something I will talking about."

With a decade's experience backing Sood, he will soon unveil his debut all-original studio album titled "Future Perfect" which draws heavily from his musical influences and memories of his homeland, Goa.

The album is primarily written in Los Angeles and features collaborations with a wide range of songwriters such as Jonita Gandhi, Zach Sorgen, TRISHES and Cari Golden.

The album also features music videos that have been shot in wide ranging locations from Italy to Turkey, featuring models such as Playboy playmate Jessica Wall.

(Source: IANS)