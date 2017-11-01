RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Nov 2017 19:51 |  By RnMTeam

Anish Sood to speak at Tokyo Dance Music event

MUMBAI: Music producer Anish Sood will be part of a panel discussion titled 'Bridging the Gap: the Electronic Dance Music scene in India and Japan' at the Tokyo Dance Music Event (TDME).

The event is scheduled to take place between 30 November and 2 December at Shibuya Hikarie Hall here. It will be organised by the TDME Planning Committee.

Sood along with sLick! event organizer Prateek Pandey will discuss the Indian dance music industry and the ways in which India and Japan can collaborate, create global superstar DJs, forthcoming trends to watch out for and more.

"India and Japan share a similar music consumption market in the sense that J-Pop and Bollywood draw the biggest numbers followed by English pop. It's interesting to see how electronic music has broken through this typecast in fast-growing markets like India and Japan," Sood said in a statement.

"Having said that, I believe electronic music is at a very crucial juncture of incorporating two contrasting elements - established and experimental. The future of electronic music is - hybrid and organic and this is something I will talking about."

With a decade's experience backing Sood, he will soon unveil his debut all-original studio album titled "Future Perfect" which draws heavily from his musical influences and memories of his homeland, Goa.

The album is primarily written in Los Angeles and features collaborations with a wide range of songwriters such as Jonita Gandhi, Zach Sorgen, TRISHES and Cari Golden.

The album also features music videos that have been shot in wide ranging locations from Italy to Turkey, featuring models such as Playboy playmate Jessica Wall.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
music producer Anish Sood Bridging the Gap: the Electronic Dance Music scene in India and Japan Tokyo Dance Music Event Shibuya Hikarie Hall Prateek Pandey
Related news
News | 17 Aug 2017

Baleno Wicked Weekender to feature Anish Sood and Deep Brown

MUMBAI: Anish Sood and Deep Brown who are India's biggest EDM from Kolkata and are now Tedx speaker will be seen in Baleno Wicked Weekend in their own home city Kolkata on 19 August at Pheonix, The Astor Hotel.

read more
News | 21 Jul 2017

Anish Sood set to make his TEDx debut

MUMBAI: One of the most prolific artists Anish Sood, who has grown to be one of the most breakthrough artists in the electronic dance music sight, is going to make his TEDx debut next month at his alma mater Goa Engineering College.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2017

It takes a price to party: David Guetta

MUMBAI: After bringing the roof down with his performance in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, Grammy Award-winning DJ David Guetta rocked Delhi the same evening.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2016

Anish Sood on his label 'Class Action'

MUMBAI: With a roster that ropes in almost 90 gigs over the course of a year, Anish Sood is all set to release an album by May 2017. He has already collaborated with LA-based singer-songwriter, Charlie Sputnik for his upcoming single ‘Don’t Stop’, which will be a part of the album too.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2016

Anish Sood readies album for launch

MUMBAI: Anish Sood, who has grown to be one of the most breakthrough artists in the Indian dance music scene, is en route for a brand new album.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Big FM encourages kids to follow their passion with 'Big Junior Rockstars'
, ,

MUMBAI: With a refreshingly new concept BIG FM introduces ‘BIG Junior Rockstars’, a new activityread more

News
Harrish Bhatia elevated as President of DB Group

MUMBAI: MY FM CEO Harrish Bhatia has now raised his position with additional responsibilities of read more

Press Releases
Radio Indigo to honour eminent personalities on-air

MUMBAI: Celebrating the birth of the golden state of Karnataka, Radio Indigo has planned an excitread more

Press Releases
MY FM executes 'Ek Diya' for the visually impaired

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Diwali, MY FM initiated a unique campaign, ‘Ek Diya’ aimed at bringingread more

Press Releases
T-Series songs in Top 10 best music videos of 2016

MUMBAI: 90s was the era of music videos when pop songs became chartbusters.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Cardi B's sex confession

MUMBAI: Hip-hop artist Cardi B, who is engaged to Migos rapper Offset, says she likes to have sex after drinking alcohol.The 25-year-old says she...read more

2
Anish Sood to speak at Tokyo Dance Music event

MUMBAI: Music producer Anish Sood will be part of a panel discussion titled 'Bridging the Gap: the Electronic Dance Music scene in India and Japan'...read more

3
They were famous even before 'The Stage' happened

MUMBAI: After the successful run of season one and two, Colors Infinity has come up with an exciting third edition of The Stage. The third edition...read more

4
Himesh Reshammiya's 'Xpose 2' to go on floors next year

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya will soon be releasing  Xpose 2, the movie which will be the sequel to the 2014 movie The Xpose.Talking...read more

5
Composer Ram Shankar's daughter enters 'The Voice Kids 2'

MUMBAI: We have seen children of famous personalities participate in reality shows earlier and this act will be repeated on &TV's The Voice Kids...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group