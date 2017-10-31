MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Hey Girl, sung by Aditya Narayan and Jyotica Tangri, composed by Arian Romal and lyrics penned by Viruss.

Hey Girl is a party track, also the composition works well with the track. One will groove to the ‘change of voice pitches’ in the track. The song video contains a few ‘intimate scenes’, while the other elements like lyrics, the composition of the music and location of the song video balance each other.

This is a perfect track for all the boys out there. So, don’t miss this, hey boys!

Click here to view the track: