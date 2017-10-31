RadioandMusic
News |  31 Oct 2017 19:26 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series releases 'Satguru Hoye', a devotional track

MUMBAI: Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on the 4 November this 2017, on this occasion T-Series has released Satguru Hoye.

Satguru Hoye is a Punjabi devotional track, sung and composed by Meet Bros. The song video has been shot at good locations and it also showcases ‘people who are helping each other in their hour of need’, while the lyrics Satgur Hoye Daiyaal, Taan Shardha Pooreeyai speak about ‘ When god is merciful your desires are fulfilled’, the entire track carries a lot of depth . This track will definitely melt your heart.

T-Series Meet Bros Guru Nanak Jayanti
