News |  31 Oct 2017 15:28 |  By RnMTeam

'Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana' turns grey with 'Mera Intkam Dekhegi'

MUMBAI: The Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda starrer Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana, is all set to release on 10 November. The team released another song from the film titled Mera Intkam Dekhegi- the climax of the film.

Until now, the music of the film focused on the happy moments celebrated by the lead pair of the film; Mera Intkam Dekhegi brings out the dark side of this passionate love tale.

Composed by Anand Raaj Anand, the song is written by Gaurav Krishna Bansal and sung by Krishna Beuraa. The movie is directed by Ratnaa Sinha and the music is released under Zee Music Company.

Check the song below:

