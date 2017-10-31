RadioandMusic
News |  31 Oct 2017 14:00

Mika Singh appreciates 'Sexy Baliye' fan videos on Twitter

MUMBAI: Sexy Baliye track from the movie Secret Superstar, sung by Mika Singh is receiving much love from the audience. The Hawa Hawa singer took to Twitter to appreciate and post fan videos. Fans have danced and sung their heart out in those videos.

Scroll to check on #Sexy Baliye videos:

Mika Singh Twitter social media fan videos Sexy Baliye
