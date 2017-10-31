Mika Singh appreciates 'Sexy Baliye' fan videos on Twitter

MUMBAI: Sexy Baliye track from the movie Secret Superstar, sung by Mika Singh is receiving much love from the audience. The Hawa Hawa singer took to Twitter to appreciate and post fan videos. Fans have danced and sung their heart out in those videos.

Scroll to check on #Sexy Baliye videos:

Thank you to my very talented brother @YoursKamalKhan ...you are the #SEXYBALIYE ... pic.twitter.com/278rdSiKWf — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 18, 2017

Alley alley my cutie cutie babies are dancing .. thank you my sweetheart #dimplepandey .. God bless you :)#SEXYBALIYE #SecretSuperstar pic.twitter.com/suG3SC1YgU — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 18, 2017

#SEXYBALIYE .. SECRET SUPERSTAR ADV STARTS .. send ur videos on Singwithmika@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/LeZa6ODIBZ — AAMIR KHAN FAN CLUB© (@Aamir_KhanFC) October 16, 2017