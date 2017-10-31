RadioandMusic
News |  31 Oct 2017 15:48

Indira Gandhi had keen interest in music: Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday paid a tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 33rd death anniversary, saying she not just had a keen interest in music but was also a good singer.

"Today is the death anniversary of India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji. I pay homage to her," Mangeshkar tweeted.

She also shared a throwback photograph in which she is seen with Indira Gandhi.

"I had a beautiful relation with her. She was keenly interested in music and even I have heard that she was a good singer herself," Mangeshkar added.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated on 31 October 1984, by her bodyguards a few months after she ordered the storming of the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar to counter the Punjab insurgency.

She held office from January 1966 to March 1977, and again from 14 January 1980 till her death

(Source: IANS)

