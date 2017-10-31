Assamese mother-daughter duo release romantic songs

MUMBAI: Eminent Assamese singer Pranati Phukan Khaund and her daughter Sanjeeta Khaund released their respective Assamese romantic video songs Kiyo Janu and Moi Herai Goleu in Assam. The occasion was graced by veteran Assamese actor Biju Phukan as the chief guest in the presence of other dignitaries like dhol maestro Ranjit Gogoi and All India Radio assistant director Utpal Dutta.

Both the videos are beautifully directed by Biplab Doley and Anuprash Das as DOP. Popular actor Bhargav Das and Priyanka Baishya are also featured in the video along with the mother-daughter duo.

About the video songs, Sanjeeta explained, “Moi Herai Goleu is recreated from an old song from my mother’s (Pranati) career of 45 plus years with All India Radio. Lyrics for the song is done by Prasanta Bordoloi, Composed by Subir Gupta and arranged by Pradeep. Kiyo Janu is written by Nilakanta Sharma, composed by Subir Gupta and arranged by Sumeet Gupta. The song was recorded in April and video came up in July.”

Pranati Khaund started her musical journey at a tender age of eight under Pt. Madhusudan Gautam the disciple of D.V. Paluskar, Pune. Her voice was publicly acclaimed by a regular artiste of All India Radio since 1967 in modern Assamese songs and bhajan since 1971. Recently she launched her album Eti Naam Rajanigandha in Assam which is compilation of her old classical melodies with a new sound to keep the old music alive in the present generation. Moi Herai Goleu is a part of the eight songs she has recreated.

Daughter Sanjeeta started her music lessons at five from mother. She trained herself in classical Bhatkhande affiliated School in Guwahati. While she was at school she was a regular artiste at Yuva Darshan. She has lend her voice to various music labels like T-Series, Venus, Times Music and more for her Assamese album Mitha Sur and serials like Pratigya (Star Plus). She has also done stage performances with Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota on various occasions. She was lucky enough to sing in his album Bhakti Bhav. Music is her passion although she is professionally a fashion designer IIFT Delhi and works for Shades’s Melovine.

Sanjeeta is currently working on few Hindi covers which will be out soon. The trio Pranati, Sanjeeta and Pranati’s son Sandeep Khaund will be presenting some more Assamese rendition in coming days.

Here is the link to Kiyo Janu:

Here is the link to Moi Herai Goleu: