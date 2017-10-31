RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Oct 2017 13:52 |  By RnMTeam

Assamese mother-daughter duo release romantic songs

MUMBAI: Eminent Assamese singer Pranati Phukan Khaund and her daughter Sanjeeta Khaund released their respective Assamese romantic video songs Kiyo Janu and Moi Herai Goleu in Assam. The occasion was graced by veteran Assamese actor Biju Phukan as the chief guest in the presence of other dignitaries like dhol maestro Ranjit Gogoi and All India Radio assistant director Utpal Dutta.

Both the videos are beautifully directed by Biplab Doley and Anuprash Das as DOP. Popular actor Bhargav Das and Priyanka Baishya are also featured in the video along with the mother-daughter duo.

About the video songs, Sanjeeta explained, “Moi Herai Goleu is recreated from an old song from my mother’s (Pranati) career of 45 plus years with All India Radio. Lyrics for the song is done by Prasanta Bordoloi, Composed by Subir Gupta and arranged by Pradeep. Kiyo Janu is written by Nilakanta Sharma, composed by Subir Gupta and arranged by Sumeet Gupta. The song was recorded in April and video came up in July.”

Pranati Khaund started her musical journey at a tender age of eight under Pt. Madhusudan Gautam the disciple of D.V. Paluskar, Pune. Her voice was publicly acclaimed by a regular artiste of All India Radio since 1967 in modern Assamese songs and bhajan since 1971. Recently she launched her album Eti Naam Rajanigandha in Assam which is compilation of her old classical melodies with a new sound to keep the old music alive in the present generation. Moi Herai Goleu is a part of the eight songs she has recreated.

Daughter Sanjeeta started her music lessons at five from mother. She trained herself in classical Bhatkhande affiliated School in Guwahati. While she was at school she was a regular artiste at Yuva Darshan. She has lend her voice to various music labels like T-Series, Venus, Times Music and more for her Assamese album Mitha Sur and serials like Pratigya (Star Plus). She has also done stage performances with Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota on various occasions. She was lucky enough to sing in his album Bhakti Bhav. Music is her passion although she is professionally a fashion designer IIFT Delhi and works for Shades’s Melovine.

Sanjeeta is currently working on few Hindi covers which will be out soon. The trio Pranati, Sanjeeta and Pranati’s son Sandeep Khaund will be presenting some more Assamese rendition in coming days.

Here is the link to Kiyo Janu:

Here is the link to Moi Herai Goleu:

Tags
Pranati Khaund Sanjeeta Khaund Sandeep Khaund Anup Jalota Kiyo Janu Moi Herai Goleu T-Series Venus Times Music IIFT Melovine
Related news
News | 28 Oct 2017

Tulsi-Khushali Kumar come together for new single

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar is back with a new single Ik Yaad Purani under T-Series, her family label. Featuring Kumar’s sister Khushali Kumar and Jashan Singh, the song is a soulful melody catering to both Hindi and Punjabi audiences.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2017

T-Series releases 'Khali Khali Dil' from 'Tera Intezaar'

MUMBAI: T-Series releases Khali Khali Dil, sung by Armaan Malik and Payal Dev. Music is given by Raj Aashoo while lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2017

T-Series releases 'Charkha Ghoom Raha Hai' from Ribbon

MUMBAI: T-Series has released Charkha Ghum Raha Hai from upcoming film Ribbon. The track is sung by Aniket Magrulkar, lyrics are penned by Dr Sagar while music is given by Mikey McCleary.

read more
News | 04 Oct 2017

T-Series releases 'Laung Gwacha' ft. Millind Gaba

MUMBAI: Laung Gwacha a Punjabi folk song is out in a new avatar. Recently, Indian DJ Nucleya reinvigorated this track with his own electronic mix.

read more
News | 03 Oct 2017

'Darmiyaan' from Chef will remind you of your loved one

MUMBAI: T-Series has released Darmiyaan from Chef. The song is composed and sung by Raghu Dixit and lyrics penned by Ankur Tewari.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio Indigo to honour eminent personalities on-air

MUMBAI: Celebrating the birth of the golden state of Karnataka, Radio Indigo has planned an excitread more

Press Releases
MY FM executes 'Ek Diya' for the visually impaired

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Diwali, MY FM initiated a unique campaign, ‘Ek Diya’ aimed at bringingread more

Press Releases
T-Series songs in Top 10 best music videos of 2016

MUMBAI: 90s was the era of music videos when pop songs became chartbusters.read more

Press Releases
Mastiii breaks all records, garners highest impressions ever in the music genre

MUMBAI: Mastiii is a testament to India’s rising music legacy as it establishes a new record in tread more

News
The evolution of Suryan FM RJ Navalakshmi

MUMBAI: Life is a package of a surprise that has something better to offer each time and show prread more

top# 5 articles

1
There is this really attractive, addictive thing about music: Rasika Shekar

MUMBAI: She has mesmerized the audience with her ‘Flautist skills’, given hits like Hulla Re and Katti Batti, we are talking about none other than...read more

2
Coinciding with song 'Underwater', Sonu Nigam actually went beneath water

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam recently collaborated with popular DJ KSHMR for Underwater. The song has lyrics which tugged Sonu’s heart while singing and made...read more

3
Pink gave parenting advice to Adele

MUMBAI: Singer Pink says she gave Adele advice on touring as a parent.In an interview to Q magazine, the What About Us singer, who has children...read more

4
Indira Gandhi had keen interest in music: Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday paid a tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 33rd death anniversary, saying she not...read more

5
Sumiran - A tribute to the maestro Late Pt. C. R. Vyas

MUMBAI: Sumiran - Tribute to the maestro Late Pt. C. R. Vyas, organized by Pancham Nishad will feature talented Paras Nath on flute and veteran by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group