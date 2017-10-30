RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Oct 2017 19:22 |  By RnMTeam

There is this really attractive, addictive thing about music: Rasika Shekar

MUMBAI: She has mesmerized the audience with her ‘Flautist skills’, given hits like Hulla Re and Katti Batti, yes we are talking about none other than Rasika Shekar who has worked with Papon and Shankar Mahadevan. But, not many know that she began her musical journey as a vocalist.

"My journey started off with training under my aunt for carnatic vocals. For a few years I was into carnatic and classical music as my aunt and my grandmother both were carnatic musicians. So, my musical roots started with my family, which surely did help in my career. During college I performed for sufi, gazal shows, concerts. I had certain stages in my life where I got completely drowned into the different forms of music, explored music and got connected to the ambience of it. My inspiration was my grandmother in my initial phases," reveals Rasika.

She further adds,"There is this really attractive, addictive thing about music that takes you towards it. I was experiencing a range of emotions that I wasn’t even aware about .Over a couple of years I understood that music was going to be a huge part of my life and I would take it seriously."

Rasika Shekhar came to India to learn more music, she happened to meet Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan to which she vocalizes her experiences, “ He is an inspiring person, also he does make people comfortable around him. While we also travelled together, he shared some of his thoughts with me, He also motivated me, saying ‘Tum Mein Woh Ruh Hai’. This just completely boosted me and motivated me to take my journey in the music industry seriously."

The talented artiste has performed at many international concerts. Sharing the experience: “It was challenging as you have to perform in front of the audience that has never heard Indian music, as you have no idea how they would respond to it. You also want to be sure that you give them ‘authentic music’ as much as possible.”

Known for her jugalbandis with Shankar Mahadevan, Rasika has learnt a lot from him. "Shankar ji had once said, ‘You can never shy from hard work and dedication’. I hold the quote close."

On people knowing her as a flautist over a singer she says, “I think it was that video of mine and Shankar Mahadevan ji which went viral, after which people know me more as a flautist over a singer. It doesn’t affect me whether I am known as a flautist over a singer, I just believe in portraying good music and that’s about it.”

While the flautist is busy with her upcoming projects, soon she will be releasing an original track composed by her.

Below are some of Rasika Shekar's quite popular videos.

Tags
Rasika Shekar music journey Shankar Mahadevan Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan
Related news
News | 30 Oct 2017

Diljit requests all to participate in Rising Star S2

MUMBAI: Colors music reality show Rising Star is all set to return with its second season. And before it hits the audition button Diljit Dosanjh, requests all to participate on the show.

read more
News | 18 Oct 2017

Shankar Mahadevan collaborates with sons for Diwali song

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan has collaborated for the first time with both his sons Siddharth and Shivam for a new song Dilwali Diwali.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2017

Poonam Sinha to appear on 'Om Shanti Om' Diwali special episode

MUMBAI: Not many thought a show on the lines of devotional songs would work, but Star Bharat’s Om Shanti Om based on this concept is turning out to be a huge success. The show has not only won the audience's heart, but it’s also becoming a halt point for the celebs.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2017

Singers wish Big B on his 75th birthday

MUMBAI: An actor who gained popularity with films like Zanjeer and Deewar, one who is regarded as the ‘Big B’, yes we are speaking about Amitabh Bachchan who has been an important part of the Bollywood Industry for many years.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2017

Prasoon Joshi, Mahadevan launch anthem of India Music Summit

MUMBAI: Lyricist and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi and musician Shankar Mahadevan here on Saturday kick-started the MTV India Music Summit 2017 by launching its anthem, Ek Saccha Sur. They said the event will introduce people to Indian music.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
T-Series songs in Top 10 best music videos of 2016

MUMBAI: 90s was the era of music videos when pop songs became chartbusters.read more

Press Releases
Mastiii breaks all records, garners highest impressions ever in the music genre

MUMBAI: Mastiii is a testament to India’s rising music legacy as it establishes a new record in tread more

News
The evolution of Suryan FM RJ Navalakshmi

MUMBAI: Life is a package of a surprise that has something better to offer each time and show prread more

News
T-Series awarded a compensation of over Rs one million in a copyright infringement suit

NEW DELHI: T-Series has been awarded a compensation of Rs 16,20,000 by Delhi High Court in a receread more

News
RJ Abhimanyu takes over RJ Nasar on 'Naughty Nights'
,

MUMBAI: RJ Nasar, best known for his Naughty Nights show on Red FM has now been replaceread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shaun Frank releases new track 'Addicted' feat. Violet Days

MUMBAI: Canadian DJ/Producer and songwriter Shaun Frank quickly mastered the art of collaboration. In the last couple years, he's released tunes with...read more

2
Coinciding with song 'Underwater', Sonu Nigam actually went beneath water

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam recently collaborated with popular DJ KSHMR for Underwater. The song has lyrics which tugged Sonu’s heart while singing and made...read more

3
Ryan Riback delivers vibrant remix of Klingande's 'Pumped Up'

MUMBAI: Delivering his own energetic remix to Klingande’s melodic Pumped Up, Australian artist Ryan Riback has laced the French producer’s original...read more

4
Pop star Arjun Kanungo is in New York shooting for his next song

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo who has created massive hit in the past with his songs Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Fursat and Ek Dafaa is all set with his next...read more

5
Sumiran - A tribute to the maestro Late Pt. C. R. Vyas

MUMBAI: Sumiran - Tribute to the maestro Late Pt. C. R. Vyas, organized by Pancham Nishad will feature talented Paras Nath on flute and veteran by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group