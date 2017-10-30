RadioandMusic
News |  30 Oct 2017 15:17

The evergreen melodies of Abhijeet Bhattacharya

MUMBAI: Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the voice of the 90s, the voice of the new millennium and the voice which will always be evergreen.

Bhattacharya has been the voice behind some of the most iconic songs which people listen to, every day. Chalte Chalte, Khoobsurat, Yes Boss etc., are some of the movies for which Abhijeet has lent his magical voice.

The singer is celebrating his 59th birthday today and on this special day, Radioandmusic brings to you some of his most remembered songs.

Lamha Lamha- Gangster

Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon- Yes Boss

Badi Mushkil Hai Khoya Mera Dil- Anjaam

Tauba Tumhare- Chalte Chalte

Waada Raha Sanam- Khiladi

Bahut Khoobsurat Ho- Khoobsurat

Aankhen Bhi Hoti Hai Dil Ki Zubaan- Haasil

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Chalte Chalte Khoobsurat Yes Boss Birthday
