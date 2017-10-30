One Direction's tour bus for sale

MUMBAI: Former boy band One Direction's Scooby Doo-themed tour bus is being sold at an auction.

The group used the Scooby Doo-themed VW Crafter van to travel between gigs from 2013, but it is now at an online auction, reports thesun.co.uk.

The 2011 vehicle cost 70,000 pounds to convert into a luxury cruiser, and from the outside it is a replica of the Mystery Machine, the vehicle used in the classic cartoon series.

The van boasts heated leather seats inscribed with LM and ZM for singers and then band members Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, under-floor heating, a fridge and microwave, and it also has a roof covered in pages from comic books encased in perspex.

Five camera were installed to keep an eye on fans outside, and it's even believed there is a water jet that could be used to keep them at bay if things got too wild.

The van also has a 55" plasma TV screen, two smaller televisions on the sides, a Play Station, Xbox 360 and a Nintendo Wii.

There is also a sound system and a laser light show for added party atmosphere.

The vehicle will be sold in a silent auction, meaning the winning bid won't be disclosed, by Ashtons car dealers.

(Source: IANS)