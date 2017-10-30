RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  30 Oct 2017 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

EVC announces full line-up for multi-genre festival

MUMBAI: Multi-genre music festival Enchanted Valley Carnival three days ago dropped a breaking news. The festival is known for its unique festival property Aamby Valley has now shifted to NESCO, Mumbai. It will be really interesting to notice how the fans will react to the upcoming EVC which was identified with Aamby Valley (Camping site). This unique festival property was introduced to the Indian audiences in 2013.

The two-day multi-genre concert had given out the names of their headlining acts DJ Armin Van Burren and Arijit Singh and now they announce the entire line-up.

Their international line-up includes Dutch superstars Marlo, Rodg, Ruben de Ronde and Markus Schulz. EVC will also host DJ Snowflake, DJ Robin Schulz, DJ Get Massive, Nucleya, DJ Chetas and Shirley Setia.

The new phase of ticket sales is now live on the official website. Twisted Entertainment (M) Pvt Ltd founder EVC and director Shoven Shah, shares, “Get ready to witness the largest two-day multi-genre concert at Comio EVC Mumbai with the debut of the Electronic Family Stage and Robin Schulz in India. Join us for a stellar line-up and a visual spectacle like never before in Mumbai this December.”

Get excited to see the tribe as the festival is bringing together some of the most popular, electrifying and massive performers from across the world to come perform on one platform. Comio EVC Mumbai 2017 promises to be a visual spectacle like never before. Buy your tickets now at evc.co.in

EVC will take place on 16 and17 December at the NESCO Centre.

