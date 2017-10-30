Diljit requests all to participate in Rising Star S2

MUMBAI: Colors music reality show Rising Star is all set to return with its second season. And before it hits the audition button Diljit Dosanjh, requests all to participate on the show. Dosanjh was one of the judges on this reality show in 2016 and his tweet confirms his presence in the upcoming season.

Rising Star is coming soon All Singers please send in your video audition on 8828007123 & https://t.co/ygg0MNRbxc @ColorsTV @rajcheerfull — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) October 29, 2017

Covered with latest Snapchat filter, the Laembadgini singer uploaded a cute video for the fans to check registration details on his Twitter page.

Rising Star judged by Monali Thakur, Diljit Dosanjh and Shankar Mahadevan is the first ‘live’ music reality show on Indian television. The 24 episodes show was a hit with live audience.