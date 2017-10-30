Coinciding with song 'Underwater', Sonu Nigam actually went beneath water

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam recently collaborated with popular DJ KSHMR for Underwater. The song has lyrics which tugged Sonu’s heart while singing and made him realize how close it was to his own journey. Sonu has always voiced his opinion and paved his own path despite situations being against him, the song talks of going against the tide and hence Sonu could easily connect to it.

Coinciding with the song name, Sonu actually went underwater as he undertook deep sea diving lessons at the Great Barrier Reef while in Australia. Considering it was his first attempt at exploring the world beneath, the singer’s control on breath came to good use. A source close to the singer elaborates, “Sonu was attempting deep sea diving for the first time ever and there were so many people around him who were backing out at the last minute due to unfamiliarity with the depths but Sonu went in and his control over his breath proved to be a real asset underwater.”

Talking about his Underwater experiences, Sonu says, “I’ve had two completely different underwater experiences recently and both were so magical and surreal. The song is recorded with KSHMR is beautiful and am looking forward to working with him again. As for the deep sea diving, I think my control over breathing really helped. It’s so beautiful underwater, something everyone must experience once in their lives” he signs off.