RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Oct 2017 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

Coinciding with song 'Underwater', Sonu Nigam actually went beneath water

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam recently collaborated with popular DJ KSHMR for Underwater. The song has lyrics which tugged Sonu’s heart while singing and made him realize how close it was to his own journey. Sonu has always voiced his opinion and paved his own path despite situations being against him, the song talks of going against the tide and hence Sonu could easily connect to it.

Coinciding with the song name, Sonu actually went underwater as he undertook deep sea diving lessons at the Great Barrier Reef while in Australia. Considering it was his first attempt at exploring the world beneath, the singer’s control on breath came to good use. A source close to the singer elaborates, “Sonu was attempting deep sea diving for the first time ever and there were so many people around him who were backing out at the last minute due to unfamiliarity with the depths but Sonu went in and his control over his breath proved to be a real asset underwater.”

Talking about his Underwater experiences, Sonu says, “I’ve had two completely different underwater experiences recently and both were so magical and surreal. The song is recorded with KSHMR is beautiful and am looking forward to working with him again. As for the deep sea diving, I think my control over breathing really helped. It’s so beautiful underwater, something everyone must experience once in their lives” he signs off.

Tags
Sonu Nigam Underwater DJ KSHMR collaboration
Related news
News | 30 Oct 2017

Radio took away indie music's business: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Radio has impeded the growth of the independent music scene in India, says singer Sonu Nigam, who is confident the scenario can change overnight if the platform lends support.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2017

Mentioned temple, Gurudwara also, but azaan got highlighted: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Popular singer Sonu Nigam, who had earlier this year sparked a controversy by calling azaan on loudspeakers a "forced religiousness", on Thursday said he had also mentioned temple and Gurudwara in his Twitter posts, but only the Azaan was highlighted.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2017

Birthday Special: Best of Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI:  The Indo-Canadian singer, who was a YouTube sensation before she made her way into Bollywood with Chennai Express in 2013, celebrates her 28th birthday today.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2017

These singers made television musically sound

MUMBAI: Singers have been a part of the idiot box from its start. No one can forget the funny and memorable title track of Doordarshan's Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, it was sung by the legend Kishore Kumar.

read more
News | 17 Oct 2017

Harshi Mad does charity for disabled kids in Kutch

MUMBAI: The multigenre performer Harshi Mad known to have collaborated on singles with artiste like Mika Singh, DJ Bravo and performed live concerts with Sonu Nigam, Atif Aslam and more, recently went on to do some charity.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
T-Series songs in Top 10 best music videos of 2016

MUMBAI: 90s was the era of music videos when pop songs became chartbusters.read more

Press Releases
Mastiii breaks all records, garners highest impressions ever in the music genre

MUMBAI: Mastiii is a testament to India’s rising music legacy as it establishes a new record in tread more

News
The evolution of Suryan FM RJ Navalakshmi

MUMBAI: Life is a package of a surprise that has something better to offer each time and show prread more

News
T-Series awarded a compensation of over Rs one million in a copyright infringement suit

NEW DELHI: T-Series has been awarded a compensation of Rs 16,20,000 by Delhi High Court in a receread more

News
RJ Abhimanyu takes over RJ Nasar on 'Naughty Nights'
,

MUMBAI: RJ Nasar, best known for his Naughty Nights show on Red FM has now been replaceread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ryan Riback delivers vibrant remix of Klingande's 'Pumped Up'

MUMBAI: Delivering his own energetic remix to Klingande’s melodic Pumped Up, Australian artist Ryan Riback has laced the French producer’s original...read more

2
Pop star Arjun Kanungo is in New York shooting for his next song

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo who has created massive hit in the past with his songs Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Fursat and Ek Dafaa is all set with his next...read more

3
Sumiran - A tribute to the maestro Late Pt. C. R. Vyas

MUMBAI: Sumiran - Tribute to the maestro Late Pt. C. R. Vyas, organized by Pancham Nishad will feature talented Paras Nath on flute and veteran by...read more

4
Coinciding with song 'Underwater', Sonu Nigam actually went beneath water

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam recently collaborated with popular DJ KSHMR for Underwater. The song has lyrics which tugged Sonu’s heart while singing and made...read more

5
Keeno releases new single 'Cosmic Creeper'

MUMBAI: Releasing the second track Cosmic Creeper from his coming album All The Shimmering Things, Winchester born liquid d+b producer Keeno...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group