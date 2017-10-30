RadioandMusic
News |  30 Oct 2017 16:07

Adnan Sami expresses love for Medina on Twitter

MUMBAI: Every daughter is her father’s angel and the famous Bollywood singer Adnan Sami who is blessed with an endearing daughter Medina never fails to prove this.

Sami took it to Twitter to post pictures of him with Medina and his wife Roya. The singer also went on to state that he is lucky to have them in his life.

Check his tweet here –

When the legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain came across Adnan’s tweet, he couldn’t stop himself from retweeting the post.

Also Read: Medina's giving Taimur some competition

Adnan Sami Medina Roya Twitter Zakir Hussain
