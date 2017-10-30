Adnan Sami expresses love for Medina on Twitter
MUMBAI: Every daughter is her father’s angel and the famous Bollywood singer Adnan Sami who is blessed with an endearing daughter Medina never fails to prove this.
Sami took it to Twitter to post pictures of him with Medina and his wife Roya. The singer also went on to state that he is lucky to have them in his life.
Check his tweet here –
“Baba ki Jaan Medina hai!!”
Thank You dearest God..
Thank you my darling Roya..#FamilyFirst #daddyslittlegirl #love pic.twitter.com/Av7a7jb6Lj
— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 29, 2017
When the legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain came across Adnan’s tweet, he couldn’t stop himself from retweeting the post.
— Zakir Hussain (@ZakirHtabla) October 29, 2017
Also Read: Medina's giving Taimur some competition