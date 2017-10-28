When Benny Dayal met Bandit Queen

MUMBAI: The Lat Lag Gayi singer Benny Dayal recently had his fan moment when he met national award-winning actress Seema Biswas.

The two met in an airport passenger bus, while boarding a flight to Shillong.

“I have been a huge fan of her acting, and I have always loved her performances," gushes Benny.

Seema Biswas is an actress who has won a national award for her performance in the movie Bandit Queen and is also known for movies like Vivah, Company, Ek Hasina Thi and others.

Dayal shared his fortuitous this meeting on his twitter timeline: