News |  28 Oct 2017 12:11 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series releases 'Khali Khali Dil' from 'Tera Intezaar'

MUMBAI: T-Series releases Khali Khali Dil, sung by Armaan Malik and Payal Dev. Music is given by Raj Aashoo while lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Raj Aashoo has given a suttle tune to this track while the lyrics have done a fine job. Khali Khali Dil is a romantic track, also the rhythm of the track has added a good amount of weightage to the song.

Tera Intezaar, a Raajeev Walia film starring Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan is all set to release on 24 November 2017.

Click here to view the song:

