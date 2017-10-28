T-Series releases 'Khali Khali Dil' from 'Tera Intezaar'
MUMBAI: T-Series releases Khali Khali Dil, sung by Armaan Malik and Payal Dev. Music is given by Raj Aashoo while lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.
Raj Aashoo has given a suttle tune to this track while the lyrics have done a fine job. Khali Khali Dil is a romantic track, also the rhythm of the track has added a good amount of weightage to the song.
Tera Intezaar, a Raajeev Walia film starring Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan is all set to release on 24 November 2017.
Click here to view the song: