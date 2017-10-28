Rita Ora had 'meltdown' in 2016

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora says she suffered a "meltdown" last year amid her legal battle with rapper Jay Z's record label Roc Nation.

Ora thinks the last 12 months were not good for her but she is feeling more positive now, reports theguardian.com.

"My meltdown was when I was 25. My 25 was s**t. My 26 is OK," Ora said.

Last year, Ora parted ways with Roc Nation and while it "felt like the worst thing" at the time, she insists it was the "best thing that ever happened" to her as it allowed her to go through a "musical detox" and gave her a "fresh start".

"The best thing that ever happened to me, like going through a musical detox. It felt like the worst thing. But it was the only decision I could make. My appreciation and respect for them hasn't changed at all," Ora said.

"Me (I changed). I wanted a change of spirit, I wanted a fresh start. They did (understand). And that's why it was an easy separation. It could have been bad, but it was very respectful. It was one of the easiest separations ever. It didn't go to court. I can't go into crazy political details obviously, for reasons. But it was easy. Amazing," added the Your Song hitmaker.

(Source: IANS)