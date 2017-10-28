RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Oct 2017 18:00 |  By RnMTeam

Mika Singh takes a dig at Radhe Maa

MUMBAI: Mika Singh has been very active on twitter. With a following of 5.14 million, it's good that he is. Hence, it's amusing that he retweeted a tweet made by industrialist Harsh Goenka, which featured a video of the controversial Indian spiritual leader Radhe Maa. The latter tends to become a conversation piece, mostly on account of the way she treats the media and reporters.

In the video, that caught Mika's eye, Radhe Maa tries to cut down a scribe to size by asking him to repeat his question in tow different languages - Hindi and English. To know what she said click on the video link which will choke you up with merriment.

Video below will make you go ROFL:

Of course, Mika's retweet did not go unappreciated. It got a further 63 retweets and 253 likes. And his fans were rolling over on the floor with laughter.

Tags
Mika Singh Radhe Maa Twitter sarcastic tweet
Related news
News | 28 Oct 2017

When Benny Dayal met Bandit Queen

MUMBAI: The Lat Lag Gayi singer Benny Dayal recently had his fan moment when he met national award-winning actress Seema Biswas. The two met in an airport passenger bus, while boarding a flight to Shillong.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2017

Mentioned temple, Gurudwara also, but azaan got highlighted: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Popular singer Sonu Nigam, who had earlier this year sparked a controversy by calling azaan on loudspeakers a "forced religiousness", on Thursday said he had also mentioned temple and Gurudwara in his Twitter posts, but only the Azaan was highlighted.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2017

Priyanka keen to collaborate with Rihanna

MUMBAI:  Actress-singer Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with international names like Pitbull and DJ Will Sparks, says she would like to collaborate with singer Rihanna.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2017

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar saddened at Girija Devi's death

MUMBAI: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar mourned the demise of iconic vocalist Girija Devi, recalling her ‘good relationship’ with the legend.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2017

Shekhar Ravjiani shares his positive thoughts on Twitter

MUMBAI: While there is so much negativity around us, we have Shekhar Ravjiani who does shower his positive thoughts on Twitter. Apart from thanking and appreciating artistes work, he does spread his positive vibes on social media.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The evolution of Suryan FM RJ Navalakshmi

MUMBAI: Life is a package of a surprise that has something better to offer each time and show prread more

News
T-Series awarded a compensation of over Rs one million in a copyright infringement suit

NEW DELHI: T-Series has been awarded a compensation of Rs 16,20,000 by Delhi High Court in a receread more

News
RJ Abhimanyu takes over RJ Nasar on 'Naughty Nights'
,

MUMBAI: RJ Nasar, best known for his Naughty Nights show on Red FM has now been replaceread more

News
Radio Charminar goes back in time with Hyderabad's 'Dholak Ke Geet'

MUMBAI:  FM radio station Radio Charminar is doing its bit to revive interest in long lost Hyderread more

News
Radio channel pulls down '#MatAaoIndia' campaign

MUMBAI:  Radio Mirchi pulled down its '#MatAaoIndia' campaign with an apology for putting up a cread more

top# 5 articles

1
Anjali Gaikwad and Shreyan Bhattacharya win Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

MUMBAI: Marathi mulgi Anjali Gaikwad and Bengali boy Shreyan Bhattacharya have emerged triumphant in the latest season of Zee TV's runaway hit...read more

2
Hip-hop rap artist Ankur Johar releases new single

MUMBAI: Hindi-English soulful rapper, the Mumbai based  Ankur Johar aka Enkore,  has rolled out a new single Check Me (My Priviledge) which he has...read more

3
When Benny Dayal met Bandit Queen

MUMBAI: The Lat Lag Gayi singer Benny Dayal recently had his fan moment when he met national award-winning actress Seema Biswas. The two met in an...read more

4
Groove to the rocking party anthems with The Stage 3

MUMBAI:  The upcoming episode of The Stage 3 is all set to make you shake your leg as the top eleven will rock The Stage with sensational party...read more

5
Anirudh Ravichander's 'Bewaja' India's first vertical video

MUMBAI: Save the date 11 November as Why This Kolaveri Kolaveri Di singer comes with India's first vertical video. This viral video format is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group