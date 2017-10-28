Mika Singh takes a dig at Radhe Maa

MUMBAI: Mika Singh has been very active on twitter. With a following of 5.14 million, it's good that he is. Hence, it's amusing that he retweeted a tweet made by industrialist Harsh Goenka, which featured a video of the controversial Indian spiritual leader Radhe Maa. The latter tends to become a conversation piece, mostly on account of the way she treats the media and reporters.

In the video, that caught Mika's eye, Radhe Maa tries to cut down a scribe to size by asking him to repeat his question in tow different languages - Hindi and English. To know what she said click on the video link which will choke you up with merriment.

Video below will make you go ROFL:



Mujhe bhi aana hai Radhe maa ke paas ..I want to learn English from radhe maa too.. Guys she has opened a very good English academy https://t.co/qJBonRfJSs — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 27, 2017

Of course, Mika's retweet did not go unappreciated. It got a further 63 retweets and 253 likes. And his fans were rolling over on the floor with laughter.