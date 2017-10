India's trending music singles

MUMBAI: The Indian music bandwagon continues to roll, by the day. New tracks emerge from various studios from the Bollywood and independent musician brigade all over the country even as artistes jostle to catch the fan's ears. Some make it to the top. Some are forgotten as quickly as they are heard. But, to save you the trouble of going through the fat list of winners and losers we at Radioandmusic.com get you a set of the best tracks. Read on and watch the videos too! (If you like our listing, send an email to the contact us email on the radioandmusic.com home page)

Pallo Latke- Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

Singer - Jyotica Tangri & Yasser Desai

Music - Raees & Zain - Sam

Lyrics - Kumaar

I'm Ready- KR$NA X RAFTAAR

Artist - KR$NA X RAFTAAR

Produced & Composed by Breathtaking & LAD

Written By KR$NA & RAFTAAR

Choota Choota- Narayan

Singer - Saurav Mishra

Music - Chahat & Saurav

Lyricist - Saurav Mishra

Ahmiyat – Snowalk

Singer - Rupanshu Dubey

Music - Snowalk

Lyrics - Rupanshu Dubey

Composer - Rupanshu Dubey

Dil Marjane Ki Hoya - Harmaan Nazim K Ali

Singer - Harmaan Nazim K Ali

Music - Mayank Dureja

Lyricist - Harmaan Nazim K Ali

Arrangers/Programmers - Mayank Dureja

Jatti - Goldy Goraya

Album - Jatti

Singer - Goldy Goraya

Music - Deep Jandu

Lyricist - Harf Chemma

Tera Rusna - Dean Paul

Singer - Dean Paul

Music - Navi Singh

Lyricist - Dean Paul

Trend Friend - Parma

Singer - Parma

Music - Deep Jandu

Lyricist - Lally Mundi

Kurti Mal Mal Di - Jaz Dhami Feat. Kanika Kapoor

Singer - Jaz Dhami Feat. Kanika Kapoor And Shortie

Music - Tigerstyle

Lyricist - Late. Didar Sandhu

Jaane De- Qarib Qarib Singlle

Music Composer : Vishal Mishra

Lyrics : Raj Shekhar

Singer : Atif Aslam

Aaja Tujhe Pyar Karu - Gavie Chahal & Shum Arora

Singer - Shakti Rajpoot & Neha Sharma

Music - King Paaji & RD Beat

Lyricist - King Paaji

Main Kaun Hoon- Jayeeta Roy

Singer: Jayeeta Roy

Programmed by: Subhadeep Mitra

Oye Firangi- Firangi

Singer - Sunidhi Chauhan

Music - Jatinder Shah

Lyricist - Dr. Devedra Kafir

Ik Yaad Purani- Khushali Kumar, Tulsi Kumar

Singers - Tulsi Kumar, Jashan Singh

Lyrics – Kumaar

Music - Shaarib & Toshi

Tumhari Sulu- Hawa Hawai 2.0

Singers - Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shashaa Tirupati

Re-Creation And Programming - Tanishk Bagchi

Lyrics - Javed Akhtar

Music Label: T-Series

Ghoomar- Padmavati

Singer - Shreya Ghoshal, Swaroop Khan

Music - Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Lyricist - A M Turaz