News |  28 Oct 2017

Hip-hop rap artist Ankur Johar releases new single

MUMBAI: Hindi-English soulful rapper, the Mumbai based  Ankur Johar aka Enkore,  has rolled out a new single Check Me (My Priviledge) which he has both written and sung.  The song is mixed and mastered by Wide Octaves - the solo project/moniker of Mumbai based electronic musician Vineeth Jay.

“The song was something I had in mind for the last year or so, and I was excited to take it in a space different from a lot of my other stuff," says Ankur. "I'm quite glad with how it came out and the reaction to it.”

Ankur’s music is real. The artiste takes his thoughts and stories to people through hip-hop.  “I never really wanted to be a musician, I started off just writing poetry in rap trying to express my thoughts and feelings, and ended up trying to record myself cause my friends had started trying it out too,” reveals Ankur.

The first rap song that had an impact on him was probably Cleanin Out My Closet by Eminem. But he really got into hip-hop because of artists like Game, Lil Wayne, Kanye and Ludacris.

Recently he worked for Malayalam Superstar Dulquer Salman’s Solo. His song Singa Kutty Bring On The Chaos sets the tone of the character. He says, “It was an amazing experience. I didn’t have any direct interaction with the cast. I was mainly working with my brother Sez for the song. We share a good bond when we work together. He has produced half of my first album and Libra Scale too.  We have a fair understanding and knowledge of each other's styles so that made it easy.”

The artiste has been through all types of struggles  - financial, mental and emotional. But.,  he says, “Hip-hop is a beautiful and evil thing as it keeps giving you hopes. It gives so much hope to hang on to that you end up fighting against the struggle rather than dodging it and quitting.”

He describes hip-hop in India as mad exciting. His music is inspired from life and people around him. He also represents the Dream Team which is a collective of kick-ass musicians and creatives. 

Here is the link to Check Me (My Priviledge):

Here is the link to Singa KuttyBring On The Chaos:

Ankur Johar Enkore Check Me(Priviledge) Singa Kutty Bring on the Chaos solo Dulquer Salman Malayalam
