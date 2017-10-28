RadioandMusic
News |  28 Oct 2017 19:15 |  By Mihir Samant

Anjali Gaikwad and Shreyan Bhattacharya win Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

MUMBAI: Marathi mulgi Anjali Gaikwad and Bengali boy Shreyan Bhattacharya have emerged triumphant in the latest season of Zee TV's runaway hit musical talent show  Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017. The duo picked up the trophy in the finale filmed yesterday in  Jaipur. 

While Shreyan continued to be one of the more loved contestants throughout the show  - by both the judges and the audience - mainly because of his melodious voice.  Anjali, however,  had entered the show as a challenger contestant, but did manage to win the hearts of judges as well as the audiences at home and in the studio..

The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs team  had kept a public voting procedure for the audience to select their favourite contestant and for the viewers chose their favourite.

This is the first time in a reality show where  two winners were announced.

Radioandmusic.com congratulates the winners.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 Zee TV Shreyan Bhattacharya Anjali Gaikwad
