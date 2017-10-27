Zee Music Company releases 'Oye Firangi'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company has released Oye Firangi from an upcoming film Firangi, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan music given by Jatinder Shah and lyrics penned by Dr. Devedra Kafir.

Beats of the title track will definitely make you rewind this track, while Sunidhi Chauhan’s voice and those perfect lyrics just complete the song with all the elements covered in it.

A Rajiev Dhingra film starring Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill and quite a few more is all set to release on 24 November 2017.

Click here to view the song: