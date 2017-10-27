Zee Music Company releases 'Kurti Mal Mal Di', a Punjabi party number

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Kurti Mal Mal Di, song sung by Jaz Dhami featuring Kanika Kapoor and Shortie, lyrics penned by Late. Didar Sandhu while music is given by Tigerstyle.

Kurti Mal Mal Di’s music and composition have balanced each other, while this track is a typical Punjabi party number, to which one will definitely get up and groove to these beats. This tune would definitely plays amongst the top party songs.

