News |  27 Oct 2017 21:04 |  By RnMTeam

Zee Music Company releases 'Kurti Mal Mal Di', a Punjabi party number

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Kurti Mal Mal Di, song sung by Jaz Dhami featuring Kanika Kapoor and Shortie, lyrics penned by Late. Didar Sandhu while music is given by Tigerstyle.

Kurti Mal Mal Di’s music and composition have balanced each other, while this track is a typical Punjabi party number, to which one will definitely get up and groove to these beats. This tune would definitely plays amongst the top party songs.

Click here to view the song:

Jaz Dhami Kanika Kapoor Didar Sandhu Kurti Mal Mal Di Zee Music Company
