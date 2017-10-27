RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Oct 2017 15:07 |  By Mihir Samant

Singer Ishq Bector dating Canadian psychiatrist

MUMBAI: ‘If someone is truly meant to be together, life will find a way to make it happen’, these lines perfectly describe the love story of the singer Ishq Bector. The singer is in the most beautiful phase of any person’s life, the love phase.

Yes, the Canadian singer is in a relationship with his girlfriend who is from his hometown. A psychiatrist by profession both of them grew up in the same locality in Winnipeg without knowing each other.

We grew up on the same street, but we didn’t know each other. She completed her education and wanted to do a job in India, as she wanted to serve the poor patients, so she came to India. But my brother- in- law, who is also a psychiatrist wanted her to stay in Canada and work under him, so he told me to scare her and send her back to Canada and I knew the best way to scare her was to date her ( laughs),” said Ishq on how it all started.

The singer is in a relationship with this girl for almost a year and they are living in.

The Daaku Daddy singer would be celebrating his first anniversary in Goa with his lady love.

Tags
Ishq Bector Daaku Daddy Winnipeg Canada Love Story
Related news
News | 25 Mar 2017

Jahan-e-Khusrau sets right note for capital's Sufi music lovers

MUMBAI: Jahan-e-Khusrau, the famous World Sufi Music Festival founded by filmmaker Muzaffar Ali and held under the aegis of Rumi Foundation, on Friday returned to the capital after a three year hiatus.

read more
News | 25 Feb 2017

Nirva Music presents Ghazal Concert with Pandit Girish Chandra

MUMBAI: From international artiste with Hollywood flavour to Bollywood music, Mumbai has offered its residents all genres of concerts. From all the past concerts, ghazal lovers were somewhere ignored.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2017

Singer Jonita Gandhi to act in film

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi has been approached by Indo-Canadian film director Siddharth Achara to act in a film. She says she was approached for the film while she was touring.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2017

13th edition of Jahan-e-Khusrau to commence on March 24

MUMBAI: World Sufi Music Festival 'Jahan-e-Khusrau', founded by filmmaker-poet Muzaffar Ali is back with its 13th edition after a two year hiatus and will commence on March 24.

read more
News | 27 Aug 2016

Wish Surj well for his future career: Manj Musik

MUMBAI: Singer and music composer Manjeet Ral, who is popularly known by his stage name Manj Musik, says he wishes his brother Surjeet Ral well, even though they are not making music together.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
FLYP at MTV Café opens its doors for mumbaikars to Gorge gulp and groove

MUMBAI: Funbars Hospitality Pvt.read more

Press Releases
Fever FM Chennai pays an epic tribute to Dr. Kalam

MUMBAI: In 2015 Fever FM brought the trademark Fever brand experience to Chennai with the first read more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi and RED FM to co-air a show

MUMBAI: PepsiCo India’s Quaker Oats+Milk, a one-of-a-kind grain dairy beverage along with Mindshread more

News
BARC Week 42: Mastiii shows an extensive rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), majority of tread more

News
Strive for balance between public good, entertainment and business: MIB

NEW DELHI: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Zubin Irani today stressed the need tread more

top# 5 articles

1
International award winning ONCO releases new single 'Mamita'

MUMBAI: The international award-winning group CNCO returns with the much-anticipated release of their new single, Mamita, which will be included on...read more

2
New nightlife initiative, Mansion House Party, set to take off in November

MUMBAI: Mansion House Party, a weekly party series, is the latest entrant to the ever growing Indian nightlife market. Conceptualised by Mansion...read more

3
Earning appreciation as songwriter not easy: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar says today it is not easy for a songwriter to earn appreciation for his work. Akhtar was conferred the...read more

4
Luke Combs scores second consecutive No.1 with 'When It Rains It Pours'

MUMBAI: CMA Awards New Artist of the Year nominee Luke Combs scores his second consecutive No. 1 with RIAA GOLD-certified single When It Rains It...read more

5
Zee Music Company releases 'Oye Firangi'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company has released Oye Firangi from an upcoming film Firangi, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan music given by Jatinder Shah and lyrics...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group