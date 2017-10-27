Singer Ishq Bector dating Canadian psychiatrist

MUMBAI: ‘If someone is truly meant to be together, life will find a way to make it happen’, these lines perfectly describe the love story of the singer Ishq Bector. The singer is in the most beautiful phase of any person’s life, the love phase.

Yes, the Canadian singer is in a relationship with his girlfriend who is from his hometown. A psychiatrist by profession both of them grew up in the same locality in Winnipeg without knowing each other.

We grew up on the same street, but we didn’t know each other. She completed her education and wanted to do a job in India, as she wanted to serve the poor patients, so she came to India. But my brother- in- law, who is also a psychiatrist wanted her to stay in Canada and work under him, so he told me to scare her and send her back to Canada and I knew the best way to scare her was to date her ( laughs),” said Ishq on how it all started.

The singer is in a relationship with this girl for almost a year and they are living in.

The Daaku Daddy singer would be celebrating his first anniversary in Goa with his lady love.