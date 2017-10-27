RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Oct 2017 20:02 |  By RnMTeam

Girija Devi wanted to sing a song for India

MUMBAI: Late Indian classical vocalist Girija Devi, who earned the epithet of 'Thumri queen', wanted to sing a song for the country.

The revelation was made by lyricist Prasoon Joshi as he paid tribute to Girija Devi on Friday at the maiden MTV India Music Summit.

The legendary artiste was due to share the stage for a concert and conversation with Pandit Jasraj at the summit here on Friday, but she passed away on Tuesday. She was 88.

While paying tribute to Girija Devi, Joshi said: "I was reminded of her Thumri.”

"I remembered my childhood, the smile, and I also recollected that just a few months ago, Girija Deviji had expressed a desire to sing a song for the nation.

"She wanted to sing something for India. She felt it had been too long (since such a song came out), and she told me, 'Main chahti hun tum kuchh likho (I want you to write something'.

"So I thought what will I write, she said, 'Like Vande Mataram, whatever thoughts you have about the nation, you write them. I want to sing it. Main chahti hun ki jaane se pehle ek aisa geet karun (It's my desire that before I leave the world, I sing such a song)'."

Joshi couldn't write the song.

"I don't know if she ever mentioned it to anyone, but when she mentioned this song again, I said I had started writing something. (But) It's my destiny that it couldn't happen," he added.

Nevertheless, Joshi said it was commendable that at her age, "she thought about what she can still do and what she should still do to leave behind as a legacy".

Pandit Jasraj, who performed to a full house at the Fairmont Jaipur's Grand Ballroom, which reverberated with his powerful rendition of "Raag din ki puriya", also remembered Girija Devi.

Before his performance, Pandit Jasraj said he was looking forward to meet his "Jiji" and share the stage with her and relive old times, but the news of her demise shook him.

"She used to bring an unmatched aura to a gathering," he said, adding that he considers her death a "personal loss".

Mala Sekhri, Co-founder of Musiconcepts which has put together the Summit, said she had spoken to Giriji Devi, who had told her that her "packing was done" to be a part of the forum.

The veteran semi classical singer passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Girija Devi Thumri queen Prasoon Joshi MTV India Music Summit Pandit Jasraj
Related news
News | 25 Oct 2017

'Music brought Girija Devi, husband closer'

MUMBAI: Late Indian classical music icon Girija Devi lived the art form in "every way" and it was her musical pursuit and passion that brought her close to her businessman husband Madhusudan Jain, almost 20 years her senior, reminisced vocalist Debapriya Adhikary.

read more
VIDUSHI-GIRIJA-DEVI
News | 25 Oct 2017

Girija Devi's mortal remains to be brought to Sangeet Research Academy

MUMBAI: The mortal remains of iconic Indian classical vocalist Girija Devi, who died on Tuesday, will be brought to the ITC Sangeet Research Academy campus here for the public to pay homage.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2017

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar saddened at Girija Devi's death

MUMBAI: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar mourned the demise of iconic vocalist Girija Devi, recalling her ‘good relationship’ with the legend.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2017

Girija Devi: Queen of Thumri, jewel of Hindustani classical music

MUMBAI: Gifted with a resonating magical voice that captivated the refined listeners of Hindustani classical music for generations, Girija Devi played a key part in popularising and raising the profile of Thumri, that gave her the appellation 'Thumri queen'.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2017

India mourns Thumri queen Girija Devi's death

MUMBAI: Iconic Indian classical vocalist Girija Devi passed away here on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said. She was 88.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
FLYP at MTV Café opens its doors for mumbaikars to Gorge gulp and groove

MUMBAI: Funbars Hospitality Pvt.read more

Press Releases
Fever FM Chennai pays an epic tribute to Dr. Kalam

MUMBAI: In 2015 Fever FM brought the trademark Fever brand experience to Chennai with the first read more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi and RED FM to co-air a show

MUMBAI: PepsiCo India’s Quaker Oats+Milk, a one-of-a-kind grain dairy beverage along with Mindshread more

News
BARC Week 42: Mastiii shows an extensive rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), majority of tread more

News
Strive for balance between public good, entertainment and business: MIB

NEW DELHI: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Zubin Irani today stressed the need tread more

top# 5 articles

1
10 best songs of Anuradha Paudwal

MUMBAI: Padma Shri Anuradha Paudwal who has always been a prominent voice of the industry in the 90’s era is celebrating her birthday today. The...read more

2
Zee Music Company releases 'Oye Firangi'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company has released Oye Firangi from an upcoming film Firangi, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan music given by Jatinder Shah and lyrics...read more

3
Mel B claims being drugged throughout 10-year marriage

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B, currently in the midst of a bitter divorce battle with Stephen Belafonte, has claimed in her lawsuit that she was drugged...read more

4
NCPA presents violinist Massimo Quarta and Simonetta Tancredi pianist

MUMBAI: NCPA will bring together Massimo Quarta considered one of the most important Italian violinists of his generation along with Simonetta...read more

5
Sonu Nigam to share stage with KSHMR in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Pulling off a massive coup on DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list for 2017 as the highest audiovisual act awardee, it has been an enterprising year for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group