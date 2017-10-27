Earning appreciation as songwriter not easy: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar says today it is not easy for a songwriter to earn appreciation for his work.

Akhtar was conferred the Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar Award here on Thursday.

"Today, it's not easy for a songwriter to earn appreciation for his work because music composers are not giving us enough opportunity to do that. In our times, there used to be orchestra to give some rest to the singer in between the song but now singers are there to give rest to the orchestra," Akhtar said.

Akhtar said that songs are the reflection of society.

"Songs are not just songs; they are the reflection of that era's values, faith, and people's nature and way of living through song's tune, lyrics and voice. And that used to reflect amazingly in 1960s and 1970s," Akhtar said.

"People often say that young generation likes to listen to songs which are made in today's time but then why kids sing song's of Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh and Mohammad Rafi in musical contests on television rather than singing today's songs?

"So, I think it's a false allegation of the young generation and the truth is that the people who control this business think that way," Javed added.

Akhtar received the award in the presence of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Cultural Affairs Minister of Maharashtra Vinod Tawde.

"Lata Mangeshkar was instrumental in my career as a songwriter and I realised this much later. I was earlier a scriptwriter and I used to write scripts for Yash Chopra for his films like Deewar, Trishul and Kala Patthar, so he told me to write songs for his another movie Silsila.

"I used to write Shayaris at that time but never used to publish that and only 5-6 people around me used to know that and Yash Chopra was one of them, but I refused his offer. Later when Saahir Ludhianvi wasn't ready to write songs for his film, Yash Chopra approached Lata Mangeshkar for some advice. Lata ji recommended my name to him, so that's how I wrote the lyrics for my first film," Akhtar said.

(Source: IANS)