Raghav Meattle and Shirley Setia excited to perform at Awestrung 2017

MUMBAI: The Stage 2 semi-finalist Raghav Meattle and singer Shirley Setia will soon be perform at Awestrung at High Street Phoenix and they are extremely excited about it. Interestingly, it will be a full circle for Shirley as her first live performance was at Awestrung and her 2017 performance at the venue comes exactly after a year.

“I did not expect so many people to love and appreciate my voice in India. I received a lot of appreciation performing across many cities in India. I exactly know what my fans want from me and I will give my best to give that in Awestrung .This year I hope to have the same amount of fun, I had the last time,” says Shirley.

“I am very excited to perform at Awestrung, which is indeed a big gig. This would be my first performance at Lower Parel (Phoenix). When you are performing in a bar, you tend to get to know people, some of them become your friends, at times you tend to see similar faces, but now at Awestrung, the scenario would be different. This would be good experience for me as the audience would be a random bunch of people, so we have got ourselves prepared. I have jammed a lot for it,” states Raghav.

The singer will be opening Awestrung with his track Boring. “From almost six months, I have been jamming up with Hitesh Kumar. His harmonies have that magic which lifts up the music while Nishant Nagar (bassist) had that groove and those elements. We tried combining all these elements and the songs have turned out to be beautiful. I always try bringing up something new at every gig. I am trying different sounds for almost a year now and the work is still in progress,” adds Raghav.

The singer who enjoys playing at gigs says, “I like to play a lot of gigs as you get to learn a lot more about your music. It should not be like a listening session where people just sit down and listen to your music, you need to keep the crowd going .We have to create a vibe to hold the attention of the crowd, get a different set for the audience is what I have learnt.”

The Awestrung gig will take place at 27 October 2017 at 6:30 pm.