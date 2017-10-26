RadioandMusic
News |  26 Oct 2017 21:57 |  By RnMTeam

'Jaane De' a soulful ode to modern relationships

MUMBAI: A new song from Irrfan Khan (Yogi) and Parvathy (Jaya) starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle is out. The soulful song Jaane De depicts the brewing romance between Yogi and Jaya. This is a song that proves an ode to the modern relationships showcasing the nuances of a new age couple.

The video of the song not only features Irrfan and Parvathy but also the singer of this song Atif Aslam. The song-video has different shots from the entire film along with sparkles of Aslam. The makers could have avoided featuring Aslam as his appearances in the video are random. Continuity is something that this video lacks. Avoiding the odds, the song as a whole is amazing.

Lyrics are beautifully penned by Raj Shekhar, the fresh tunes by Vishal Mishra add to the sound of this track.

Check the song here:

The composer Vishal Mishra has different thoughts about the song. “This is a kind of song which cannot be categories in either a love song or a sad song. The genre will depend from person to person, how one takes it.”

The shot was recorded in Dubai and then Mishra got the recordings files back to Mumbai for giving it a final touch.

“I was so happy to see the final song. Atif Aslam sang it exactly the way I had visualized it and that is what a composer always needs,” added Mishra.

Interesting last evening the song was launched in a unique way by Irrfan Khan. He launched the song in a suburbian cafe named Love and Latte. The film's trailer showcased a glimpse of Irrfan and Parvathy sitting in a cafe and Irrfan's comic timing while ordering latte was the major reason to launch the song in 'Love and Latte'

Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10 November 2017.

