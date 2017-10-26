RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Oct 2017 12:41 |  By RnMTeam

Fifth edition of North East Festival to start on 3 November

MUMBAI: Enjoy food, fashion, handicrafts, music, dance, tourism and creative performances of the North East at the fifth edition of the North East Festival (NEF), which starts in Delhi on 3 November.

The three-day festival will be held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Janpath, read a statement.

"Various northeastern states, developmental councils will present investment and tourism potential of the region. Plenty of tour operators and foreign tourists are expected to attend the festival.

"Delhi Police is helping to invite the RWAs based in Delhi in an attempt to create awareness about the region. Another attraction will be quiz competition from Delhi Police amongst non North Eastern people," said the fest's chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

The festival will platform 30 dance forms like the Naga warrior dance, Thang ta of Manipur, Hojagiri of Tripura, Bamboo dance of Mizoram, Wangala dance of Meghalaya, Lion dance of Arunachal Pradesh among others.

Artiste Ram Vijay Bhaona will also showcase a mask presentation of Natum Kamalabari Sattra of Majuli, Assam and the rhythms of Manipur.

Bringing together 150 weavers and artisans to show their magic, the fest has been supported by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation.

The extravaganza will also have a buyers-sellers meet and design weekend, showcasing the top designs of the northeast presented by northeastern models and celebrity showstoppers.

Organic North East, an organic hub, will present various products of the region including food processing. Around 30 stalls will present the cuisine of the northeast.

The creative souls can bask in the exhibition of northeastern films, an exhibition of art and photography, graphiti and doodle art.

There will also be storytelling sessions on famous folk tales of the northeast and tattoo artistes from the region.

One of the major attractions of the festival this year will be the NEF Rock Battle, which will see the top rock bands of Delhi's biggest colleges fight it out in a competition.

The NEF Football Cup will be organised starting Friday until 2 November .

The evening will have performances by artistes including Papon, Zubeen Garg, Alobo Naga, rapper Borkung Hrangkhawl, heavy metal bands Pulse Pandits, Girish & Chronicles (GATC), Traffic Jam, Avora Records, Lucid Reccess, Jelly Kayi, international DJ Teri Miko among others.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
North East Festival Delhi Indira Gandhi National Centre Shyamkanu Mahanta
Related news
News | 20 Oct 2017

These Indian states took the musical route

MUMBAI: We at Radioandmusic have planned to bring up something unique, while we have covered musically related stories around singers, rappers and festivals, this time we cover states in India who have gone musical to describe their beauty.

read more
(Photo Credit: IANS)
News | 03 Oct 2017

Happy, proud of being immortalised in wax: Asha Bhosle

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Asha Bhosle, whose wax figure for the maiden Madame Tussauds museum in India was launched here on Tuesday, says being immortalised with a life-like figure capturing all aspects of her real self, has made her feel immensely proud.

read more
News | 26 Sep 2017

Asha Bhosle's wax statue to be unveiled in Delhi

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be unveiling her wax statue at Madame Tussauds here on 3 October.A wax figure of the famous singer will be displayed in the Bollywood music zone at the upcoming wax museum in an interactive themed environment.

read more
News | 19 Sep 2017

North East Festival to return to Delhi for the fifth time

MUMBAI: The fifth edition of the North East Festival, which brings together the numerous colours and talents of the region, will begin here on 3 November.

read more
News | 18 Sep 2017

Watch out for global jazz festival in Delhi

MUMBAI: The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is organising a three-day international jazz festival that will witness the convergence of French, Israeli, Korean, Mexican and Spanish artists in Delhi.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama teams up with Music & Sound to recreate old melodies

MUMBAI: Saregama Music which brings evergreen Hindi hits, devotional, folk and devotional numbersread more

News
BARC Week 41: Channel V and Zoom show an extensive rise in numbers

MUMBAI: In week 41 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R).read more

News
Relevance of content is important: Rajat Uppal

MUMBAI: Radio stations are no longer restricting themselves to the studio.read more

News
DRM best digital radio system as it utilizes present technologies and uses lesser spectrum: Pal

NEW DELHI: Even as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has scheduled an open house discussread more

News
Saavn Originals brings in fresh content with 'Talking Music'

MUMBAI: Saavn has been offering some outstanding content to its users through Saavn Originals anread more

top# 5 articles

1
There was legacy but I was not a part of it: Shashi Vyas

Shashikant Vyas or the name by which he is fondly called, Shashi Vyas has been a pioneering personality in the field of music. His vision and his...read more

2
Justin Bieber's home becomes photoshoot hotspot

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber's home here has been used for at least 18 TV and photoshoots since 2010.Bieber splashes out $55,000 per month to live...read more

3
Rock and roll pioneer Fats Domino dead at 89

MUMBAI: Legendary rhythm and blues pianist and singer-songwriter and rock and roll pioneer Antoine Fats Domino has died in New Orleans, his family...read more

4
'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' to have its finale in Jaipur

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 which has always been in the No. 1 position is finally heading towards...read more

5
'Hawa Hawai' will give you wings to fly

MUMBAI: The much-awaited song Hawa Hawai from the movie Tumhari Sulu is out. The song is a rendition of the old super hit song from the movie Mr....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group