Bryan Ernest returns with MotoJojo Gatherings second edition

MUMBAI: After a successful Motojojo Gatherings’ first edition, Bryan Ernest has come up with the second edition. The second edition has an amazing artist lineup to look out for Sunit Zadav, Hilal Aal, Aaron under the Stars, Rochelle D'silva, Kunal Jhawar, Abhishek Avhad, Ishani Chaudhary, Parita Bhansali and Shrea Kapoor.

Motojojo Gatherings is an event that brings together people from the world of travel and music as they celebrate the existence of two of the most liberating opportunities offered to mankind.

The second edition will be held at Aleph-The Divine Space on 28 October with entry fee just Rs.499.

Get the glimpse of the first edition here: