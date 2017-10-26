RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Oct 2017 22:52 |  By RnMTeam

Bryan Ernest returns with MotoJojo Gatherings second edition

MUMBAI: After a successful Motojojo Gatherings’ first edition, Bryan Ernest has come up with the second edition. The second edition has an amazing artist lineup to look out for Sunit Zadav, Hilal Aal, Aaron under the Stars, Rochelle D'silva, Kunal Jhawar, Abhishek Avhad, Ishani Chaudhary, Parita Bhansali and Shrea Kapoor.

Motojojo Gatherings is an event that brings together people from the world of travel and music as they celebrate the existence of two of the most liberating opportunities offered to mankind.

The second edition will be held at Aleph-The Divine Space on 28 October with entry fee just Rs.499.

Get the glimpse of the first edition here:

Tags
MotoJojo Gatherings
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi and RED FM to co-air a show

MUMBAI: PepsiCo India’s Quaker Oats+Milk, a one-of-a-kind grain dairy beverage along with Mindshread more

News
BARC Week 42: Mastiii shows an extensive rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), majority of tread more

News
Strive for balance between public good, entertainment and business: MIB

NEW DELHI: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Zubin Irani today stressed the need tread more

News
Open House Discussion next month on ease of doing broadcasting business

NEW DELHI: An Open House Discussion is to be held next month on ways to find out easier ways of read more

News
Saregama teams up with Music & Sound to recreate old melodies

MUMBAI: Saregama Music which brings evergreen Hindi hits, devotional, folk and devotional numbersread more

top# 5 articles

1
Raghav Meattle and Shirley Setia excited to perform at Awestrung 2017

MUMBAI:  The Stage 2 semi-finalist Raghav Meattle and singer Shirley Setia will soon be perform at Awestrung at High Street Phoenix and they are...read more

2
'Jaane De' a soulful ode to modern relationships

MUMBAI: A new song from Irrfan Khan (Yogi) and Parvathy (Jaya) starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle is out. The soulful song Jaane De depicts the brewing...read more

3
Get spooked the musical way this Halloween

MUMBAI: Once again we have come to the spookiest weekend of the year, Halloween or also known as All Hallows’ Eve, it occurs annually on 31 October...read more

4
Clean Bandit's new single 'I Miss You' features Julia Michaels

MUMBAI: It sounds like Clean Bandit have another major hit on their hands with their next A-list collaboration. I Miss You the title of their brand...read more

5
Anirudh Ravichander's 'Bewaja' India's first vertical video

MUMBAI: Save the date 11 November as Why This Kolaveri Kolaveri Di singer comes with India's first vertical video. This viral video format is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group