Anirudh Ravichander's 'Bewaja' India's first vertical video

MUMBAI: Save the date 11 November as Why This Kolaveri Kolaveri Di singer comes with India's first vertical video. This viral video format is Anirudh's next new single Bewaja. The video is being released under Sony Music India.

The single is a new age romantic ballad written and composed by the multi-talented Anirudh himself. "Vertical is the new normal and I am very excited to create a concept that has never been done before. I am sure this will be as amazing for you to view as it has been for me," says Anirudh.

Anirudh became a global icon with his hit single Kolaveri Di India's first song to hit 100 million views on YouTube. He has also been creating news with his recent release Vivegam. Vivegam was Anirudh's first Telugu film featuring Ajith.