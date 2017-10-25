RadioandMusic
News |  25 Oct 2017 19:27 |  By RnMTeam

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' to have its finale in Jaipur

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 which has always been in the No. 1 position is finally heading towards its finale.

The show loved by all is going to have its finale in a grand way in Jaipur. All the contestants will perform for the final time on the show in the pink city of India.

Viewers will get to see performances by the judges as well as the juries, Neha Kakkar will be seen performing on some of her hit numbers and from the juries, Arpita Mukherjee, Pawni Pandey and Sumedha Karmahe will spread their magic on the stage.

The finale will take place in Jaipur on 27 October 2017 and air on Sunday, 29 October 2017.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 Neha Kakkar Arpita Mukherjee Pawni Pandey Sumedha Karmahe
