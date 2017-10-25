RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Oct 2017 18:59 |  By RnMTeam

If the venues want the artiste to perform they will have to pay: Mihir Joshi

MUMBAI: Multi-talented Mihir Joshi started his journey as a radio jockey in FM Rainbow for five years and then joined Radio One. He said, “I was probably the only RJ who was interviewing and playing Indian bands almost 12-13 years ago. I used to take interviews of Indian English bands that nobody used to interview.”

The MJ and RJ turned singer Mihir found the musicians to form his own band while interviewing. While he was still with the radio he was simultaneously performing with the band. He worked with radio for good eight years and interacted with 300 artistes which included the international artistes who travelled to India. “I used to do all sort of shows for radio like every Sunday I hosted a show One Mumbai One Music where I used to interview artistes from independent musicians to Bollywood musicians,” said Mihir.

He took this to a greater platform YouTube as he left radio. His MJShow has been on YouTube for almost eight years now with 12 million views. “While I was doing it all one thing that mattered to me was music. I recorded my first debut album with Ashish Manchanda called Mumbai Blues about four years ago which was launched by Ehsaan and Loy at Harman Live Arena at Palm Expo in 2014. The album won GIMA Award for the best rock album. It was coincident that Ehsaan gave me that award and also gifted me his signature series Fender guitar. As a musician for me it was the coolest moment.”

The year 2017 has been great for the singer. He is currently looking forward to creating more new music and excited to see his MJ show grows in strength.  Already he is doing one video a week and he is the official host of WWE for the last three years.

His band Blue Rock and Roll made its debut album. The band has phenomenal musicians who are playing with top-level Bollywood musicians. “We have Sanjeev Aguir on guitar, Verrendra Kaith on drums, Ruell Barretto on bass and Vedant Joshi on keys. Sanjeev is kind of a person who gets my vibe. Every time we meet we end up making something.”

The band has not done a gig for a long time due to unpaid gigs in city. “Things have to change. I haven’t played a gig in Mumbai for the last seven months because I refused to play without being paid. It is unfair to the artiste and to the musicians who are performing with the artiste. They spend hours of their time and experience to create a piece that will entertain the audience. If the venue wants the artiste to perform they have to pay the artiste for what he is doing. As the artiste grows in stature and seniority venues cannot expect the artist to perform at the same rate. It’s exactly like a corporate structure.”

He further added, “If people want the artiste to get better and want their own Justin Bieber and Rihanna they should start paying that kind of money. When Bieber came to India people were ready to pay huge money and attend the concert. The same people have a problem paying Rs.500 cover charge. Why do people expect art and entertainment to be free? One cannot just say if I’ll promote the venue and you let me in for the gig. Promotion should be mandatory for the people. It is a responsibility one should do as a part of the venue service.”

Tags
Mihir Joshi Mumbai Blues Ashish Manchanda Flying Carpet MJ RJ
Related news
News | 19 Oct 2017

Singers say 'no' to crackers this Diwali

MUMBAI: Diwali is the festival of lights, but every year because of enormous cracker burning we have to cope up with various environmental and health issues. On this note, singers shared their thoughts on how to celebrate it peacefully.

read more
News | 17 Oct 2017

Totem Pole Festival 2017 showcases national and international artistes

MUMBAI: The three-day teen music festival, Totem Pole 2017 which began on 13 October 2017 at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre ended on a high note leaving music enthusiasts asking for more. It brought together Global performing artistes and music loyalists under one roof from all over the globe.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2017

Totem Pole is a platform for new artistes: Ashish Manchanda

MUMBAI: Youth music festival Totem Pole is on its day two of its second edition. The three days festival started off on 13 October and will wind up on 15 October.

read more
News | 06 Oct 2017

Teen music festival returns to Mumbai for 2nd time

MUMBAI: The second edition of the Totem Pole 2017 teen music festival is set to take place here 13-15 October. It will see participation by artistes like Monali Thakur, Shweta Pandit and Baba Sehgal.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2017

Totem Pole Music Festival 2017 infuses Indian and International artists

MUMBAI: Totem Pole Music Festival which calls itself festival of the future has once again announced its second edition infusing national and international artists. India’s teen music festival will be featuring international bands like Navid from Norway and Naadro from Sri Lanka.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama teams up with Music & Sound to recreate old melodies

MUMBAI: Saregama Music which brings evergreen Hindi hits, devotional, folk and devotional numbersread more

News
BARC Week 41: Channel V and Zoom show an extensive rise in numbers

MUMBAI: In week 41 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R).read more

News
Relevance of content is important: Rajat Uppal

MUMBAI: Radio stations are no longer restricting themselves to the studio.read more

News
DRM best digital radio system as it utilizes present technologies and uses lesser spectrum: Pal

NEW DELHI: Even as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has scheduled an open house discussread more

News
Saavn Originals brings in fresh content with 'Talking Music'

MUMBAI: Saavn has been offering some outstanding content to its users through Saavn Originals anread more

top# 5 articles

1
Freezing on national TV took a toll on me: Mellissa Dessa

Acoustic/Indie artiste based in Mumbai, Mellissa Dessa is also a Fashion Designer by profession. Mellissa has been charming people with her tunes...read more

2
Aditya Narayan joins Colors' Entertainment Ki Raat

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Aditya Narayan will soon be a part of Colors’ reality show Entertainment Ki Raat. The show will air on the Viacom 18 channel in...read more

3
If the venues want the artiste to perform they will have to pay: Mihir Joshi

MUMBAI: Multi-talented Mihir Joshi started his journey as a radio jockey in FM Rainbow for five years and then joined Radio One. He said, “I was...read more

4
India mourns Thumri queen Girija Devi's death

MUMBAI: Iconic Indian classical vocalist Girija Devi passed away here on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said. She was 88. "She...read more

5
Girija Devi: Queen of Thumri, jewel of Hindustani classical music

MUMBAI: Gifted with a resonating magical voice that captivated the refined listeners of Hindustani classical music for generations, Girija Devi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group