Girija Devi's mortal remains to be brought to Sangeet Research Academy

MUMBAI: The mortal remains of iconic Indian classical vocalist Girija Devi, who died on Tuesday, will be brought to the ITC Sangeet Research Academy campus here for the public to pay homage.

"Her body will arrive after 11 a.m. on Wednesday and will be placed at the Academy till evening for tributes. The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) will also be present," an official of the organisation told IANS, adding her last rites will be performed in Varanasi on Thursday.

After formation of the ITC Sangeet Research Academy in Kolkata in 1978, the Varanasi-born Girija Devi shifted base to the eastern metropolis after prodding from the institute's then director Vijay Kichlu.

She taught music in the traditional guru-shishya parampara at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy, Calcutta, till 1990.

The Padma Vibhushan singer passed away at a private hospital here late on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.

She is survived by a daughter, grandson and his wife, as per hospital sources.

(Source: IANS)