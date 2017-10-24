Shadow and Light Join the Anara Publishing Roster

MUMBAI: Anara Publishing announced the latest signing from India to their roster, Shadow and Light. The New Delhi duo, Pavithra Chari and Anindo Bose, have brought their extensive musical background together to create a unique style of music.

The deal sees Anara Publishing representing their entire catalogue worldwide. 2016 was a pivotal year for the duo, with their release of their second album Elements and the official video for Dua being supported by Pepsi MTV Indies. 2017 has begun at the same pace, being awarded with a Judges Choice Award by Radio City for Best Pop Act as well as continuing to be a staple of the live circuit in India.

On the signing, Pavithra from Shadow and Light commented “We are happy to be new additions to the Anara Publishing family. We are looking forward to some amazing opportunities, collaborations and lots and lots of music.”

Malini Hariharan, who runs Creative Licensing in India for Anara Publishing said of the signing "We are really excited to be working with Shadow and Light, who are one of the brightest musical minds emerging from contemporary India. Their sound is a seamless blend of traditional and modern India that is quite an accurate portrayal of the musical landscape of the India of today." Anara Publishing director Deborah Smith added "When Malini first played Shadow and Light's music to me; I knew that they would be a great fit for our roster. I enjoy the way that they fuse different genres together and they give a really unique edge to our catalogue. Their music can translate across the world so I am looking forward to promoting their sound to our sync network.”