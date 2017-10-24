RadioandMusic
News |  24 Oct 2017 19:29 |  By RnMTeam

City Slums gives the dance community a reason to innovate with their moves

MUMBAI: City Slums by GRAMMY Award nominated Indian American songwriter Raja Kumari featuring Mumbai rapper DIVINE, is now not only the anthem of the streets but also the anthem for dance crews across India.

With over 40+ covers by leading dance crews including Gaurav & Chandni, Dance Crew, Famous Crew, High on Dance and more, India is truly going ‘ra pa pam pam’. From North to South, rooftops, streets, slums, garages to warehouses, dance studios and playgrounds, the song is truly connecting with audiences and cuts through geographies. The cumulative views of the Dance videos have been massive, which is again a phenomenon seen for the first time for an independent single.

Says Raja Kumari, “This is humbling, India has been so supportive. I knew the song would appeal to all but it has actually crossed over and become an anthem for the dance crews! Thank you!”

The official music video has crossed over 2.5MN views and is charting across playlists. With Raja Kumari’s characteristic voice and sound and DIVINE’s signature hard gritty style makes the song a must listen.

