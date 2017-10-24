RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Oct 2017 19:16 |  By RnMTeam

'Aate Jaate' a soulful romantic number

MUMBAI: The Diwali release Golmaal Again which earned around Rs 88 crore last weekend released its new song, a recreated song.

Aate Jaate from the super hit film Maine Pyaar Kiya, Salmaan Khan and Bhagyashree starrer has been recreated into a beautiful song. Released under Saregama Music label, the song features Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh who look adorable together. The small anecdote shared by the two will keep you smiling till the end.

Sung by Nikhil D’Souza and Anushka Manchanda, the lyrics of the song are the same as the original penned by Dev Kohli. The music is rearranged by Abhishek Arora and Samyuktha Narendran with additional guitar tunes by Ankur Mukherjee.

Check the song below:

Here is the original song that was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S.P. Balsubrahmanyam, music by Raamlaxman.

Tags
Aate Jaate Golmaal Again Maine Pyaar Kiya Salmaan Khan Bhagyashree Parineeti Chopra Saregama music Neil Nitin Mukesh Nikhil D’Souza Anushka Manchanda Dev Kohli Abhishek Arora Samyuktha Narendran Ankur Mukherjee
Related news
News | 23 Oct 2017

Fazilpuria raps in 'Pallo Latke' from 'Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana'

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Rao, the cute looking man who has always won hearts for his beautiful smile and remarkable acting is back with Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana. Rao is seen at his best in the new song Pallo Latke from the film.

read more
News | 20 Oct 2017

I have grown up listening to '90s songs: Sukriti Kakar

MUMBAI: Imagine you growing up admiring something and one day you get a chance to do the same thing? Won’t that make you feel on the top of the world? Well, Sukriti Kakar felt the same when she got the opportunity to sing the remake version of Neend Churai Meri from Ishq.

read more
News | 18 Oct 2017

DJ Chetas composes ‘Itna Sanata Kyu Hai' for 'Golmaal Again'

MUMBAI: Golmaal Again has released its second song titled Itna Sannata Kyu Hai. The first song released was Maine Tujhko Dekha, a re-created song of Neend Churai Meri from Ishq.

read more
News | 06 Oct 2017

Comedy films are tricky: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik has come up with a new track titled Hum Nahi Sudhrenge from the forthcoming comedy film Golmaal Again. He says such films are tricky.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2017

'Maine Tujhko Dekha' replays the good old memories

MUMBAI: Remember Neend Churai Meri song from the 1997 film Ishq? Most 90s kids would remember that one. Well, the interesting news is that the song is back and it is a part of Golmaal Again.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 41: Channel V and Zoom show an extensive rise in numbers

MUMBAI: In week 41 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R).read more

News
Relevance of content is important: Rajat Uppal

MUMBAI: Radio stations are no longer restricting themselves to the studio.read more

News
DRM best digital radio system as it utilizes present technologies and uses lesser spectrum: Pal

NEW DELHI: Even as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has scheduled an open house discussread more

News
Saavn Originals brings in fresh content with 'Talking Music'

MUMBAI: Saavn has been offering some outstanding content to its users through Saavn Originals anread more

Press Releases
Celebrate a Smoke-free Diwali with Radio City ke Patake

MUMBAI: Radio City announced a social awareness drive to highlight the importance of celebrating read more

top# 5 articles

1
Asha Bhosle praises Daler Mehndi

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s pop king Daler Mehndi was performing at a concert in the city of joy Kolkata. During the occasion, iconic playback singer Asha...read more

2
Tanishk Bagchi toys with Atmos-pop for 'Raat Baaki' remake

MUMBAI: Music composer Tanishk Bagchi says he has experimented with Atmos-pop -- a new genre of sound -- for Ittefaq Se, a remake of the 1980s'...read more

3
Freezing on national TV took a toll on me: Mellissa Dessa

Acoustic/Indie artiste based in Mumbai, Mellissa Dessa is also a Fashion Designer by profession. Mellissa has been charming people with her tunes...read more

4
Shekhar Ravjiani shares his positive thoughts on Twitter

MUMBAI: While there is so much negativity around us, we have Shekhar Ravjiani who does shower his positive thoughts on Twitter. Apart from thanking...read more

5
Local singers from J and K enthrall connoisseurs at cultural evening in Jammu

NEW DELHI: Singers Manju Bala, Gursharan Kour, Satveer Jamwal, Anil Raina, Karanveer Malhotra and Sham Sajan enthralled the audiences with their...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group