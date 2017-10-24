'Aate Jaate' a soulful romantic number

MUMBAI: The Diwali release Golmaal Again which earned around Rs 88 crore last weekend released its new song, a recreated song.

Aate Jaate from the super hit film Maine Pyaar Kiya, Salmaan Khan and Bhagyashree starrer has been recreated into a beautiful song. Released under Saregama Music label, the song features Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh who look adorable together. The small anecdote shared by the two will keep you smiling till the end.

Sung by Nikhil D’Souza and Anushka Manchanda, the lyrics of the song are the same as the original penned by Dev Kohli. The music is rearranged by Abhishek Arora and Samyuktha Narendran with additional guitar tunes by Ankur Mukherjee.

Check the song below:

Here is the original song that was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S.P. Balsubrahmanyam, music by Raamlaxman.