News |  23 Oct 2017 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

Zee Music Company releases 'Ahmiyat', a romantic track

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Ahmiyat sung, composed and penned by Rupanshu Dubey while music is given by Snowwalk.

The song starts with Ajay Silawat giving those banging drum beats and then electric guitars tuning in. This is a romantic track with emotions filled in it. In the end, the video song showcases how things turn sour between the couple. The entire video song is picturized in black and white which captures its beauty. Also, the lyrics do justice to the track

Sounds of those drums sound flawless and electric guitars just can’t let you go off track. Musical instruments used in this track will grab your attention and leave you mesmerized.

