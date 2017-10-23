Five heavyweight nominees for 'Best Indian Act' at MTV EMA17

MUMBAI: MTV EMA is back with heavyweight nominees. Under the Best Indian Act it has artistes like Parekh and Singh, Hard Kaur, Raja Kumari, Nucleya and Yatharth.

Parekh and Singh are nominated for I Love You Baby, Indian Hip-Hop sensation Hard Kaur has been nominated for The Rising Mixtape, Yatharth Ratnum for his debut single The Continent, Raja Kumari for I Believe In You and King of Indian bass Nucleya for his Fuck That Shit.

During the finale on 12 November in London singers like Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Stormzy and The Killers will set the stage on fire will their performances.

The host for the award ceremony will be Rita Ora.