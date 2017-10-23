RadioandMusic
News |  23 Oct 2017 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

Basar confluence fest to be held in November

MUMBAI: The second edition of Basar confluence, aimed at bringing artists from around the country to celebrate the traditional culture and contemporary arts, will be held in the quaint hill town of Basar in Arunachal Pradesh on 4-5 November this year.

Like the previous edition, the confluence would witness the harvest festival Mopin by the local Galo tribes in its pristine form.

It would also mark the culmination of the month-long, multi disciplinary artist residency programme that has five hand-picked artists from different parts of the country working on various art forms in collaboration with the local community.

The organic festival is an initiative of a local non-profit organisation, Gumin Rego Kilaju, whose objective is to bring about social changes and economic development by promoting the unique heritage and culture of Basar.

The artist's line-up in the upcoming confluence includes well known Naga folk blues singer Guru Rewben Mashangva from Manipur and folk fusion band Omak Komut Collective from Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar along with folk dancers from the Singpho and Monpa tribes.

The "free for all" confluence would also give the audience a chance to see the creations of the invited artists in the residency programme, as they will be showcasing their final collaborative efforts during the two-day event.

The hill town Basar, situated in West Siang district at the centre of Arunachal Pradesh, boasts of largely unexplored natural beauty.

(Source: IANS)

