News |  23 Oct 2017 21:42 |  By RnMTeam

Asha Bhosle praises Daler Mehndi

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s pop king Daler Mehndi was performing at a concert in the city of joy Kolkata. During the occasion, iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, who also happened to be present at the venue showered the singer with a few kind words.

Ashaji said, “Dalerji has a rhythmic voice. His voice shows his love for God.”

On being praised by this legendary singer Mehendi said, “She is a Saraswati Maa to me. I am so blessed to hear this from her.”

Also, present at the event were many Bollywood faces like Amrita Rao, Sudesh Bhosle and Joy Mukherjee.

