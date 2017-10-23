RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Oct 2017 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

Ajaz Khan to debut as a singer

MUMBAI: Actor Ajaz Khan who came to fame with his stint in Colors Bigg Boss is coming up with a new single. The single titled De Goli is soon to release and is sung by Khan himself.

The Ek Number manas is now entering the singing space under his own production house Ek Number Productions.

The song is sung, produced and written by Khan himself and is composed by Asif Panjwani.

Music Director Asif Panjwani says, "De Goli is a rare composition which hasn't been attempted before. It's a foot tapping number, full of swag. The lyrics are very catchy and the video is shot brilliantly. The song reveals the attitude and the motto of a don. De Goli's rarity will win audiences"

The song is expected to release soon and is already recorded.

Check the pictures below:

Tags
Ajaz Khan Bigg Boss De Goli Asif Panjwani Ek Number Productions Colors TV
Related news
News | 16 Oct 2017

Amazon Prime video brings The Remix format to India

MUMBAI: Popular singing reality show format which has been an established one in many countries of Asia, Africa, Europe, is coming to India.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2017

Meet Bros wish luck to this Bigg Boss Season 11 contestant

MUMBAI: Meet Bros who are known for numbers like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and Baby Doll are supporting a Bigg Boss S11 contestant. The contestant is a rapper Akash Dadlani aka A- Ka$h.

read more
News | 18 Sep 2017

Salman recreates Kishore Kumar's 'Padosan' look

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan recreated late singer Kishore Kumar's look from the classic film Padosan for a promo of the upcoming season of television reality show Bigg Boss.

read more
News | 21 Aug 2017

RJ Nasar is on social media break

MUMBAI: Red FM's Naughty Nights show host RJ Nasar has a breath-taking voice for which the RJ has attracted a huge fan followings. But there is some sad new for his die hard social media fans.

read more
News | 15 May 2017

Kamal Haasan touched by Shekhar Sen's new musical play

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, who is gearing up for his maiden television project as the host of Tamil version of 'Bigg Boss', says he was touched by Shekhar Sen's new musical play 'Kabir'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Relevance of content is important: Rajat Uppal

MUMBAI: Radio stations are no longer restricting themselves to the studio.read more

News
DRM best digital radio system as it utilizes present technologies and uses lesser spectrum: Pal

NEW DELHI: Even as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has scheduled an open house discussread more

News
Saavn Originals brings in fresh content with 'Talking Music'

MUMBAI: Saavn has been offering some outstanding content to its users through Saavn Originals anread more

Press Releases
Celebrate a Smoke-free Diwali with Radio City ke Patake

MUMBAI: Radio City announced a social awareness drive to highlight the importance of celebrating read more

Press Releases
Times Music and JioMusic brings musical Diwali

MUMBAI: On the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, Times Music in association with JioMusic is offeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Paris Jackson helps relief efforts in Puerto Rico

MUMBAI: Paris Jackson, model and daughter of late King of Pop Michael Jackson, flew to Puerto Rico to help distribute supplies to the families...read more

2
Martin Garrix collaborates once again with Matisse and Sadko on Forever

MUMBAI: Sony Music with STMPD RCRDS are back with another anthem from STMPD label boss Martin Garrix, once again in collaboration with standout...read more

3
MGMT releases 'Little Dark Age' from forthcoming album

MUMBAI: MGMT have released the title track for their long awaited new album with the single Little Dark Age. The song Little Dark Age was born out...read more

4
Corey James delivers new progressive masterpiece 'Back In Time'

MUMBAI: UK DJ and producer Corey James delivers his anthemic new production Back In Time featuring the vocals of HENKO, on Steve Angello’s SIZE...read more

5
Redi Hasa and Maria Mazzotta releases 'Novilunio'

MUMBAI: There are musicians that have no use for light. The shadow is their muse, the darkness is their driving force. When the night finally flicks...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group