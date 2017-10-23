Ajaz Khan to debut as a singer

MUMBAI: Actor Ajaz Khan who came to fame with his stint in Colors Bigg Boss is coming up with a new single. The single titled De Goli is soon to release and is sung by Khan himself.

The Ek Number manas is now entering the singing space under his own production house Ek Number Productions.

The song is sung, produced and written by Khan himself and is composed by Asif Panjwani.

Music Director Asif Panjwani says, "De Goli is a rare composition which hasn't been attempted before. It's a foot tapping number, full of swag. The lyrics are very catchy and the video is shot brilliantly. The song reveals the attitude and the motto of a don. De Goli's rarity will win audiences"

The song is expected to release soon and is already recorded.

Check the pictures below: